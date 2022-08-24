Not in any race, Rahul Gandhi best to lead Congress: Bhupesh Baghel

Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel on Wednesday said he was not in the race for the Congress president, a position currently helmed by Sonia Gandhi, while adding the best person to lead the party will always be Rahul Gandhi.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“I am not in the race. And I maintain that the best person to become congress president will and always be Rahul Gandhi,” Baghel said while speaking at an event organised by the Hindustan Times.

His remarks come amid speculations that names of Baghel and his Rajasthan counterpart Ashok Gehlot have been suggested for the party’s top post if Rahul Gandhi refuses to take over from his mother who is only the interim president. The Wayanad MP had resigned as the Congress chief after the Lok Sabha debacle in 2019.

The Congress is set to hold an election for the top post in the coming weeks. A meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC), the party's highest decision-making body, will be held on Sunday to approve the schedule of dates for the election of the party president. Sonia Gandhi will preside over the CWC meeting.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"A virtual meeting of the CWC will be held on the 28th August, 2022 at 3:30 PM, to approve the exact schedule of dates for the election of the Congress president. Congress president Smt. Sonia Gandhi will preside over the CWC meeting," Congress general secretary in-charge organisation KC Venugopal said on Twitter.

Sonia Gandhi will join the meeting virtually as she will be traveling abroad for medical check-ups. She will be accompanied by Rahul Gandhi and party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

The inaugural edition of the Hindustan Times Education Summit (HTES) began on Wednesday, bringing together policymakers, civil society members and stakeholders from the government and corporate sector to exchange insights and hold a dialogue for a better future of India’s education system. Among key attendees for today's session were Union minister Jitendra Singh, Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and his Chhattisgarh counterpart Bhupesh Baghel.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}