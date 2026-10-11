The Union home ministry approved the suspension of mobile internet around at least eight places across Delhi that had been designated temporary jails for Saturday's protest, beyond the shutdown around central Delhi, according to records seen by HT.

Security personnel and police vehicles stationed in Connaught Place to maintain law and order following the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) anti-CEC protest demonstration, in New Delhi, Saturday, Oct. 10, 2026. (PTI)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The order, dated October 9 and approved by Union home secretary Govind Mohan, suspended mobile internet within 500 metres of each site from noon to 10pm on Saturday. "It is necessary and expedient so to do in the interest of public order and for preventing incitement to the commission of any offence," it said.

ALSO READ: CJP renews protest call as Abhijeet Dipke, Dhruv Rathee remain detained; Delhi Police cite ‘broken promises’

The sites listed are Chhatrasal Stadium in Model Town, Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Bawana, the Yamuna Sports Complex in east Delhi, the Jasola Sports Complex in Sarita Vihar, a community centre in Daulatpur, two community centres in Chhawla, Jangli Ram Stadium in Kanjhawala and Surajmal Stadium in Nangloi.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Deep Dive Why was mobile internet suspended at protest-related locations in Delhi? The order cited public order and preventing incitement to offences. Delhi Police had requested the suspension to avoid disruption of law and order during the CJP protest. Which Delhi locations had mobile internet restrictions during the CJP protest? The listed sites included Chhatrasal Stadium, Rajiv Gandhi Stadium, Yamuna Sports Complex, Jasola Sports Complex, community centres in Daulatpur and Chhawla, Jangli Ram Stadium and Surajmal Stadium. How long did the mobile internet suspension last, and how far did it extend? The suspension ran from noon to 10 pm on Saturday. It applied within 500 metres of each listed site.

{{^usCountry}} The Delhi government had notified the sites as temporary jails or detention centres, and thousands of protesters, including Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) activists, were taken to them during the day. Supreme Court lawyers who were detained were taken to the Yamuna Sports Complex, and student activists and leaders of the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) to Surajmal Stadium. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Delhi government had notified the sites as temporary jails or detention centres, and thousands of protesters, including Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) activists, were taken to them during the day. Supreme Court lawyers who were detained were taken to the Yamuna Sports Complex, and student activists and leaders of the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) to Surajmal Stadium. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Delhi Police had asked the ministry on Friday to suspend services to avoid any disruption of law and order.

Through the day, residents of east Delhi, away from the New Delhi area, posted on social media that they too were facing internet restrictions and asked whether a ban was in force there.