Not just longer shifts, Maharashtra may hike overtime for some private staff

Employees at private establishments in Maharashtra may soon see an increase in overtime shifts and the time they are allowed to work at a stretch. These proposals are part of the state's labour department's five major changes to the Maharashtra Shops and Establishments (Regulation of Employment and Conditions of Service) Act, 2017. The 2017 legislation regulates working hours for employees in places such as shops, hotels and entertainment venues, among others.(Unsplash/Representative)

A proposed amendment states that an adult be allowed to work over six hours at a stretch only if a half-hour break is included. This proposal indicates an increase in the longest stretch an employee works, which is currently five hours.

Besides, the current overtime period of 125 hours in three months may also be increased to 144 hours. This is likely because the state is reportedly mulling increasing the current total working hours of 10.5 hours a day (including 0.5 hours of overtime) to 12 hours instead.

However, in case of urgent work, this proposal on total working hours would be removed, which means there would be no maximum cap on shift timings.

“The ministers wanted more clarity on provisions and their impact and hence the decision was put on hold today,” a senior minister said on condition of anonymity.

If amended, the rules of the 2017 legislation would apply to private establishments with 20 or more employees, as opposed to the current 10 or more employees mandate.

(Inputs from HT correspondent)