'Not Modiji's Grihapravesh': Mahua Moitra's dig on new Parliament building inauguration

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra on Wednesday hit out at the Centre over Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurating the new Parliament building on May 28, and for not inviting President Droupadi Murmu to the event. Stating that the government is “ignorant about the constitutional niceties”, Moitra said that the TMC will not be attending the May 28 “party”.

“President of India is Number 1 in warrant of precedence, VP is Num 2 & Prime Minister is 3rd. Govt ignorant about constitutional niceties. This is NOT Modiji’s Grihapravesh for house that he built with his own money. @AITCofficial not attending May 28th party. Good luck to BJP,” Mahua Moitra wrote on Twitter.

TMC was the first party to boycott the inauguration of the new building. Within a day, this was followed by 18 other parties including Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Congress, Communist Party of India factions (CPI (M), CPI), Janata Dal-United (JDU), Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Shiv Sena (UBT), Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), Samajwadi Party (SP), Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, Kerala Congress (Mani), Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD), Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), National Conference (NC), Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP), and Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam.

The 19 opposition parties also issued a joint statement against the inaugural ceremony saying, “Despite our belief that the government is threatening democracy, and our disapproval of the autocratic manner in which the new Parliament was built, we were open to sinking our differences and marking this occasion. However, PM Modi's decision to inaugurate the new Parliament building by himself, completely sidelining President Droupadi Murmu, is not only a grave insult but a direct assault on our democracy which demands a commensurate response.”

Meanwhile, as the row over not inviting President Murmu to the inaugural event erupted, union minister and BJP leader Hardeep Singh Puri on Tuesday said that “Congress has a habit of raking controversies where none exist.” “While President is the Head of State, PM is the Head of Govt and leads the Parliament on behalf of the Govt, whose Policies are effected in form of Laws. The President is not a Member of either House, whereas PM is,” he said.