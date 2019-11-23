‘Not NCP’s decision ’, tweets Sharad Pawar as nephew Ajit Pawar takes oath as Maharashtra deputy CM

india

The National Congress Party (NCP) appears to have split after its leader Ajit Pawar was sworn in deputy chief minister of Maharashtra Saturday morning after President’s rule in the state was revoked.

He appeared to have checkmated his uncle and party chief Sharad Pawar who insisted that his nephew’s decision was his own and not the party’s.

“Ajit Pawar’s decision to support the BJP to form the Maharashtra Government is his personal decision and not that of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). We place on record that we do not support or endorse this decision of his,” Pawar tweeted.

Senior NCP leader Praful Patel also backed his boss saying the 78-year-old leader did not prompt his nephew to join hands with the BJP.

“This is not NCP’s decision and does not have Sharad Pawar saheb’s support,” Patel said.

Pawar reportedly spoke to Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray over phone twice this morning. Pawar had said on Friday evening that Thackeray would be the chief ministerial candidate for the three-party government of the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress.

But the BJP said that deal had been sealed when Sharad Pawar met Prime Minsiter Narendra Modi earlier this week in Delhi.

“Everything was finalised during the meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and NCP chief Sharad Pawar earlier this week in Parliament. We have support of the NCP MLAs and would not be able to stop MLAs from other parties if they wish to join us in the larger interest,” BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar said.

He also claimed that the entire NCP will be with them in the process of government formation. Mungantiwar said that along with 54 MLAs from the NCP, the party has support of more than 15 members from independents and smaller allies.

The BJP has 105 members in the 288-member House and if Mungantiwar’s claim is true, the party can easily cross the majority mark of 145 members.