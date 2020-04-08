e-paper
Home / India News / 'Not possible to lift lockdown on April 14': PM Modi hints at all-party meeting

‘Not possible to lift lockdown on April 14’: PM Modi hints at all-party meeting

It came in the backdrop of varying opinions on the crucial question of extending the lockdown beyond April 14 and on fiscal measures taken by the Central government to meet the exigencies arising from the Covid-19 pandemic outbreak.

india Updated: Apr 08, 2020 15:49 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a meeting with floor leaders of parties whose combined strength in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha adds up to 5 MPs through video conferencing and discusses the situation of COVID-19, in New Delhi on Wednesday.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a meeting with floor leaders of parties whose combined strength in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha adds up to 5 MPs through video conferencing and discusses the situation of COVID-19, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (ANI)
         

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday suggested it will not be possible to lift the nationwide lockdown on April 14 as the country reported more than 5000 cases of the coronavirus disease.

The Prime Minister talked about the complete lockdown during a meeting with the floor leaders of political parties represented in Parliament.

The meeting was held through video conference and it included members of parties with four or more members in Parliament.

It came in the backdrop of varying opinions on the crucial question of extending the lockdown beyond April 14 and on fiscal measures taken by the Central government to meet the exigencies arising from the Covid-19 pandemic outbreak.

