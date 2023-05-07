Not 45 crore, but 171 crore spent for Kejriwal's bungalow: Ajay Maken

Congress's Ajay Maken on Sunday claimed the renovation of Kejriwal's bungalow did not cost ₹45 crore but more than triple of the amount -- ₹171 crore. "There are four bildings around Kejriwal's house which house 22 officers. Since the renovation began, these flats are being vacated for the expansion of Kejriwal's bungalow. Now, to accommodate the officers, the government bought 21 type-5 flats at Commonwealth Village at the cost of ₹6 crore each. This money comes from the state exchequer and this should be added to expenditure made for the CM's bungalow," Ajay Maken said.

Ajay Maken said Kejriwal's bungalow is a breach of privilege as it flouts several rules.

The AAP govt dismissed the allegations earlier when the controversy over Kejriwal's bungalow broke out and said much more have been splurged by other CMs and PM Modi himself.

