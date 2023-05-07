Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Not 45 crore, but 171 crore spent for Kejriwal's bungalow: Ajay Maken

Not 45 crore, but 171 crore spent for Kejriwal's bungalow: Ajay Maken

ByPoulomi Ghosh
May 07, 2023 03:23 PM IST

The budget was passed in the Assembly but it was not mentioned anywhere that it was for chief minister's bungalow, Ajay Maken said.

Congress's Ajay Maken on Sunday claimed the renovation of Kejriwal's bungalow did not cost 45 crore but more than triple of the amount -- 171 crore. "There are four bildings around Kejriwal's house which house 22 officers. Since the renovation began, these flats are being vacated for the expansion of Kejriwal's bungalow. Now, to accommodate the officers, the government bought 21 type-5 flats at Commonwealth Village at the cost of 6 crore each. This money comes from the state exchequer and this should be added to expenditure made for the CM's bungalow," Ajay Maken said.

Ajay Maken said Kejriwal's bungalow is a breach of privilege as it flouts several rules.

The AAP govt dismissed the allegations earlier when the controversy over Kejriwal's bungalow broke out and said much more have been splurged by other CMs and PM Modi himself.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world. Also follow Karnataka Election 2023 updates on Hindustan Times
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Poulomi Ghosh

Poulomi Ghosh is a journalist with Hindustan Times, New Delhi.

Topics
arvind kejriwal ajay maken
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP