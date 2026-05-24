'Not targeted at India': Marco Rubio clears the air on green card, H-1B, student visa policy changes

Addressing the recent changes made to green card and visa policies as part of US President Donald Trump's immigration crackdown, secretary of state Marco Rubio stated that the reforms were not "targeted at India."

United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio speaks during a joint press conference with Minister of External Affairs S. Jaishankar in New Delhi(Arvind Yadav/ HT Photo)

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Speaking at a press conference in New Delhi, the top US diplomat added that the changes have been made in order to "modernise the migration system."

"I accept the contribution that Indians have made to the U.S. economy. Over $20 billion has been invested in the U.S economy by Indian companies. We want that number to continue to increase... The changes that are happening now, or the modernisation of our migration system into the United States, are not India-specific," said Rubio.

The secretary of state's remarks also come after US President Donald Trump recently reshared a social media post that called India a “hellhole”.

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{{^usCountry}} Describing the immigration overhaul as "long overdue," Rubio added that the system must be adjusted to the realities of the times you live in, after sharing the example of his parents moving from Cuba to the US and becoming permanent residents. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Describing the immigration overhaul as "long overdue," Rubio added that the system must be adjusted to the realities of the times you live in, after sharing the example of his parents moving from Cuba to the US and becoming permanent residents. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The US diplomat also said that any major changes, especially during the transition period, will cause some "friction points," adding that the changes are not targeted at India, but rather being applied globally. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The US diplomat also said that any major changes, especially during the transition period, will cause some "friction points," adding that the changes are not targeted at India, but rather being applied globally. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "But we're in a period of transition, and like any period of transition, there's going to be some bumps on that road. But we think ultimately our destination is going to be a better system, a more efficient system, one that works better than the one that we had in place previously and more sustainable by the way," said Rubio. Jaishankar raises visa concerns with Rubio {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "But we're in a period of transition, and like any period of transition, there's going to be some bumps on that road. But we think ultimately our destination is going to be a better system, a more efficient system, one that works better than the one that we had in place previously and more sustainable by the way," said Rubio. Jaishankar raises visa concerns with Rubio {{/usCountry}}

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During the press conference in New Delhi, external affairs minister S Jaishankar stated that visa concerns and issues faced by Indian travellers were raised in a meeting with Rubio.

"People-to-people ties are at the heart of the (India-US) relationship. I apprised Secretary Rubio of challenges that legitimate travellers face in respect to visa issuance," said Jaishankar.

"While we cooperate to deal with illegal and irregular mobility, our expectation is that legal mobility would not be adversely impacted as a consequence. After all, this is very relevant to our business, technology and research cooperation," the EAM added further.

US overhauls green card, visa system

In the most recent change, Washington announced that foreigners seeking green cards for the US will be required to apply from their home countries.

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“From now on, an alien who is in the US temporarily and wants a green card must return to their home country to apply, except in extraordinary circumstances,” Zach Kahler, a spokesman for US Citizenship and Immigration Services, said in a statement Friday.

The new rules will apply to any foreigner who came to the US on a temporary non-immigrant visa, including students, employees on H-1B or L visas and visitors.

Other changes made by the Trump administration include vetting of social media platforms for F, M, and J student/exchange visas, and H-1B and H-4 work visas.

Another major change was Trump's presidential proclamation which hiked the fees for H-1b visa petitions to $100,000. The fee would apply to new applicants and sponsoring employers.

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Furthermore, the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) also announced an increase in premium processing fees for immigration benefits, which came into effect in March this year.

The premium processing fee, which allows applicants to receive faster decisions on certain work and employment-related visas, was increased from $2,805 to $2,965.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Danita Yadav ...Read More Danita Yadav is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times. Based in New Delhi, Danita serves as a pivotal voice in international reportage in the team. Operating under the mandate of delivering "without the noise", Danita excels at distilling complex geopolitical developments into lucid, objective narratives which prioritise factual accuracy over sensationalism. In HT, Danita has been recognised for her breaking news efforts and time-bound coverage of the Air India crash, which has driven over 2 million users to the website through trusted, factual coverage of the incident. Thriving in high-pressure editorial environments, Danita has also cultivated a reputation for navigating the nuances of global diplomacy and cross-border policy. With over four years of experience in the journalism industry, Danita has spent her years diving deep into the coverage of international relations and global conflicts. She has previously worked with the news teams at Outlook India and Times Network, covering a wide range of beats and topics, from education curricula and student protests to Indian politics and international conflicts such as the Ukraine, Gaza, and Sudan wars. Danita earned her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from Kamala Nehru College, University of Delhi. Beyond the newsroom and her love for international relations, you'll find Danita 'geeking' out over books, music and BTS. Her appreciation for global pop culture and storytelling also added to her unique perspective on the "soft power" dynamics that increasingly have shaped international relations in the ever-changing global order. Read Less

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