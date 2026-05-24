'Possibility of good news in few hours': Marco Rubio says major announcement likely on US-Iran war today

United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio said an announcement on the US-Iran conflict was likely to be expected in “a few hours”. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio addresses a joint press conference in New Delhi on May 24, 2026. (Photo by Manan VATSYAYANA / AFP)

Calling it a “good news” for the world, Rubio, who is in Delhi, hinted on a possible deal with Iran. The remark comes hours after US President Donald Trump said Washington was close to a 60-day ceasefire extension, which includes the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.

“I do think perhaps there is the possibility that in the next few hours the world will get some good news,” Rubio told reporters in New Delhi.

Also Read: Hormuz reopening, Iranian oil sales, foreign assets: What's inside US-Iran 60-day peace plan that's ‘close to signing’

Rubio said the emerging deal would address US concerns on the Strait of Hormuz, which Iran has largely blocked after the conflict began in February.

The proposed peace deal includes a 60-day extension of the current ceasefire, during which the strait would be reopened and Iran be allowed to sell its oil.

“An Agreement has been largely negotiated, subject to finalization between the United States of America, the Islamic Republic of Iran, and the various other Countries,” Trump wrote on Truth Social on Saturday.

Iran, on the other hand, has demanded an end to the US naval blockade to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, the releasing of its foreign assets, and an end to sanctions on its oil sales.