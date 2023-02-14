'Nothing to hide...': Amit Shah on Cong allegations that BJP 'favours' Adani

Union home minister Amit Shah on Tuesday broke his silence on Congress allegations of Adani Group being favoured by the Modi government.

“There is nothing to hide or be afraid of”, Shah said in an interview to news agency ANI.



A massive political showdown has erupted between the Modi government and the opposition over the latest Hindenburg report on Adani Group. Congress MP Rahul Gandhi had accused the Centre of giving favours to the business conglomerate.



During his motion of thanks speech to President's address in the Lok Sabha, Gandhi had posed a series of questions to PM Modi, linking him to Adani's meteoric rise. Parts of the Wayanad MP's speech were expunged from the Parliament records.



The opposition parties including Congress have been targeting the Modi government over the Adani issue. Leader of opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge has demanded a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe against Adani.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was interrupted several times during his speech in both Houses of Parliament last week. The Congress chanted ‘Adani Adani’ in response to PM's attack on the Grand Old Party in his speeches.



Terming the opposition allegations as baseless, PM Modi said the blessings of India's 1.4 billion people who got basic services for first time under his government is an armour that baseless allegations by the opposition cannot pierce.



Union parliamentary affairs minister Pralhad Joshi and BJP MP Nishikant Dubey had moved a breach of privilege notice against Gandhi against his remarks on PM Modi. Later, the Lok Sabha secretariat asked the Congress leader to file a reply till Wednesday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON