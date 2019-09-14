‘Notion that guv plays golf, but I work for you’: J&K’s Malik tells people

india

Updated: Sep 14, 2019 21:26 IST

Jammu and Kashmir governor Satya Pal Malik on Saturday declared that the “tremendous work” done by him cannot be matched by the elected governments in the erstwhile state.

Malik said that there was a notion in the country that a governor played golf in the evening, pursued his hobbies, and lived a lavish life.

“In the past one year I can say that we have done such a tremendous amount of work that not even elected governments did in this state. I assure all of you that your governor neither plays golf nor take drinks in the evening. He only works for you,” he said, while listing his achievements.

Addressing a gathering at Kathua, Malik said that the Kashmir-centric politicians, who ruled the former state, were reluctant to take up the Shahpur Kandi project and Ujh multipurpose project.

“For over 40 years there was no agreement on Shahpur Kandi project (between Punjab and J&K) because powers at the helm of affairs were sympathetic to the other side (Pakistan) than the people of this vast Kandi (dry land) area. If this project had come up then water would have stopped flowing into Pakistan. But now this water would flow into Ravi- Beas system. We signed the agreement with Punjab in 20 minutes. Once completed, both the states will jointly supervise it,” he said.

Malik said that similarly decision on Ujh multipurpose project was taken by the government on priority.

“It will be fully funded by the Centre and soon a dam will be ready. It will enable us to meet our requirements and we can also threaten Pakistan of stopping the flow of water to them. Within an year, all this a vast quantity of water can be put into Ravi-Beas system and it will not only meet irrigational requirements of dry land here (Kathua and Samba districts) but will also cater to Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan,” he added.

Malik informed that vast swathes of land will be irrigated in Kandi area of Kathua and Samba districts.

The governor informed that scores of hospitals across the country were willing to invest in the “medi-city” for which the Central government has finalised land in both Jammu and Srinagar.

“We have decided to have a ‘medi-city’ in both Jammu and Srinagar. We have finalised the land. A lot of best hospitals across the country are willing to invest in them. We will bring them here and operate the medi-city,” he added.

Jammu and Kashmir was placed under Governor’s rule last year in June after BJP pulled out of the coalition government with PDP. Months later the state was put under President’s rule.

On August 5, the Centre abrogated Article 370 that granted special status to the state of Jammu and Kashmir. With the J&K Reorganisation Bill, the Centre has now divided Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories.

First Published: Sep 14, 2019 21:10 IST