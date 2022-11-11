Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / 'India at heart of Novartis': Vas Narasimhan at HTLS 2022
'India at heart of Novartis': Vas Narasimhan at HTLS 2022

india news
Updated on Nov 11, 2022 05:48 PM IST
  • HTLS 2022 Day 4: Novartis CEO Vas Narasimhan, and actors Pankaj Tripathi and Raveena Tandon will be our distinguished guest speakers today.
Novartis CEO Vas Narsimhan.
ByHT News Desk

Welcome to the fourth and penultimate day of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit (HTLS) 2022. In the last three days, we heard from thought leaders from the field of sports, politics, business, health, lifestyle and entertainment. And today, the prestigious annual fora will host three more guests.

Our first guest on Day 4 of Summit will be Indian-American physician and Novartis CEO Vas Narasimhan. Since becoming the chief executive officer of Novartis, a Switzerland-based pharmaceutical company, Narasimhan has led a strategic and cultural transformation to build a focused medicines company powered by technology leadership in R&D, data science, and world-class commercialization.

The speakers for the second session are national award-winning actors Pankaj Tripathi and Raveena Tandon. Both Tripathi and Tandon have not only left an indelible mark on the Hindi film industry but have also been remarkable in OTT world. Apart from acing the field of acting, they have been involved in social work as well. 

So fasten your seat belts as we bring to you the latest updates from Day 4 of the HT Leadership Summit! You can watch the session LIVE on YouTube.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Fri, 11 Nov 2022 05:48 PM

    On India's importance in Novartis plan

    Narasimhan said that India is at the heart of Novartis and much of the company's activities happens in Hyderabad.

  • Fri, 11 Nov 2022 05:46 PM

    On company's focus on research

    “We have been a coglomerate...and we made a decision five years ago to focus on this company...discovering novel medicines, developing them and industrialising them to reach hundreds of millions of patients”

  • Fri, 11 Nov 2022 05:42 PM

    'You learn a lot': Narasimhan on transition as Novartis CEO

    He says Novartis values talent, capability and contribution more than anything else.

  • Fri, 11 Nov 2022 05:29 PM

    Novartis CEO Vas Narasimhan to speak shortly

Topics
htls 2022 pankaj tripathi raveena tandon
