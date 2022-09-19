Now, Chhattisgarh Congress passes resolution to elect Rahul as Cong president

The Congress’s Chhattisgarh unit on Sunday passed a resolution to elect Rahul Gandhi as the party’s national president.

Last month, the Congress had said the election for its president will be held on October 17. The result will be declared on October 19.

According to a release from the Chhattisgarh Pradesh Congress Committee, Sunday’s resolution was passed during a meeting of 310 delegates who will vote in the party’s presidential election from Chhattisgarh. The meeting was chaired by Hussain Dalwai.

State unit chief Mohan Markam, chief minister Bhupesh Baghel and AICC general secretary P L Punia were among the senior ministers were present in the meeting.

Speaking about the resolution, CM Baghel said all the leaders present at the meeting supported it. “If similar resolutions are passed in other states, then Rahul ji should rethink over it as the party’s presidential election is nearing. Keeping in view the sentiments of all party workers, I think Rahul ji ( Rahul Gandhi) will agree (to become party chief),” he added.

On Saturday, a similar resolution was passed by Rajasthan Congress in Jaipur. The resolution was proposed by chief minister Ashok Gehlot.