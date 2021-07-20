Rajdhani gets brand new upgraded Tejas sleeper coach rakes with smart features: All you need to know

The Western Railway on Monday introduced newly upgraded Tejas sleeper coach rakes in the Mumbai Rajdhani Express train. The move has been touted as new era of train travel experience with enhanced comfort.

The new rake held its maiden run on Monday.

A Western Railway official said that the introduction of this modern Tejas sleeper type train for long-distance journeys is going to be a paradigm shift by Indian railways for enhancing the travel experience for the passengers. The smart coach, officials said, aims to provide world-class facilities to passengers with the help of intelligent sensor-based systems.

"These bright golden hued coaches, with enhanced smart features are being introduced to run Railway’s prestigious Mumbai Rajdhani Express train offer best in class travel experience," the railways ministry said in a statement. The move will help the railways move to predictive maintenance instead of preventive maintenance, it added.

The coaches are equipped with Passenger Information and Coach Computing Unit (PICCU) provided with GSM network connectivity, which reports to the remote server, railways ministry said. "PICCU will record the data of WSP, CCTV recording, Toilet odour sensors, panic switch and other items integrated with fire detection and alarm system, air quality and choke filter sensor and energy meter," it added.

Here are the key features of new SMART coaches:

PA/PIS (Passenger Announcement/Passenger Information System): Two LCDs inside each coach will display vital journey-related information to the passengers such as the next station, distance remaining, expected time of arrival, delay and safety related messages.

Digital destination board: Flush-type LED digital destination board has been installed on each coach by splitting the displayed data into two rows. The first row will display train number and coach type while the second row will display scrolling text of destination and intermediate station in multiple languages.

Security and Surveillance monitoring: A total of six cameras are fitted in each coach which gives live recording. The CCTV cameras with day-night vision capability, facial recognition even in low light conditions, network video recorder are provided.

Automatic plug door: All main entrance doors are centralised controlled by the guard. The train will not start until all doors are closed.

Fire alarm, detection and suppression system: All coaches are provided with automatic fire alarm and detection system. The Pantry and Power Cars have automatic fire suppression system in case detected.

Emergency talkback for medical or security emergency

Improved toilet unit: Provided with an anti-graffiti coating, gel coated shelf, new design dustbin, door latch activated light, engagement display.

Toilet occupancy sensor: This will automatically display the toilet occupancy inside each coach

Panic button in lavatories: Fitted in each lavatory, in case of any emergency.

Toilet Annunciation Sensor Integration (TASI): Two toilet annunciation sensor integration are fitted in each coach which will relay dos and don’ts announcement in the lavatories, whenever it is engaged.

Bio-vacuum toilet system: Provides improved hygiene condition in the toilet due to improved flushing and also save water per flush.

Stainless steel under-frame: Complete under-frame is of austenitic stainless steel (SS 201LN) which increases life of the coach because of reduced corrosion.

Air suspension bogies: Air Spring Suspension in bogies has been provided to improve passenger comfort and ride quality of these coaches.

On Board condition monitoring system for bearing, wheel, to improve safety

HVAC - Air quality measurement for air conditioning system

Water level sensor to indicate water availability on a real time basis

Textured exterior PVC film: Exterior is provided with textured PVC film.

Improved interiors: Seats and berths having fire–resistant silicone foam, provide better comfort and safety to passengers.

Roller Blind on the window: Instead of curtains roller blinds provided for easy sanitization.

Mobile charging points: Provided for each passenger.

Berth reading light: Provided for each passenger.

Upper berth climbing arrangement: Convenient upper berth arrangement.

