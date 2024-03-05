Now, reach Taj Mahal by Metro. PM Modi to launch Agra ‘priority corridor’ tomorrow | Details

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the ‘priority corridor’ of the Agra Metro via video conference on Wednesday, along with Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath in Agra. This section, overseen by the Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation (UPMRC), seeks to offer tourists direct metro access to major attractions like the Taj Mahal and Agra Fort. After its inauguration, the metro rail will commence operations on the ‘priority corridor’, comprising six stations along a 6 km stretch. (File)

The inauguration signifies the commencement of metro train operations on a 6 km ‘priority corridor’, completed in record time, as per Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation Limited (UPMRCL) officials.

“Agra is home to many UNESCO World heritage sites including the Taj Mahal, Agra Fort, Sikandra Tomb, and Agra Metro rail system is all set for seamless interconnectivity among these sites for tourists thronging the city in large numbers on a daily basis,” said Panchanan Mishra, the deputy general manager (DGM) Public Relation Office for UPMRCL.

Agra Metro Rail Project

-After its inauguration, the metro rail will commence operations on the ‘priority corridor’, comprising six stations along a 6 km stretch.

-The initial three elevated stations on the corridor are Taj East Gate, Shaheed Captain Shubham Gupta, and Fatehabad Road Station, while Taj Mahal, Agra Fort, and Mankameshwar are underground metro stations.

-The project was initiated on December 7, 2020, and half of the project funding comes from the European Investment Bank (EIB), with the remaining half split equally between the state and central governments.

-The total expenditure for the Agra Metro Rail Project amounts to Rs. 8379.62 crore. Specifically, the priority section has been completed at a cost of Rs. 2100 crore.

-The ticket price for the corridor is reportedly set at ₹10 for travelling between stations, ₹20 for two stations, and ₹30 for three to six stations.

-Agra Metro, constructed in Savli, Vadodara, aligns with the ‘Make in India’ and ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ initiatives. The project includes provisions for 28 metro trains with three coaches each for Agra.

-Agra Metro is the country's pioneering project, completing a 3 km underground stretch, including tunnels, within an impressive 11-month timeframe.

-The construction of the elevated corridor for the ‘priority corridor’ of Agra Metro was completed in 29 months, and the underground corridor in 23 months, marking it as the fastest underground metro project in India.

UPMRC ensured the construction was ‘green’

Panchanan Mishra said, “From day one, the Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation has ensured that its construction activities remain green, livable, and environmentally friendly. The primary section and additional underground section of Agra Metro have received ISO 14001 certification for environmental management and ISO 45001 certification for safety management.”

Mishra added that Captain Shubham Gupta and Fatehabad Road metro stations have achieved the Platinum rating from the Indian Green Building Council.

He said they were relocated elsewhere instead of felling trees along the metro corridor's path. UPMRC conducted tree plantation across a 21-hectare area as part of mandatory afforestation efforts. Trees were also planted along the median of the elevated corridor, spanning from Fatehabad Road Metro Station to Taj East Gate Metro Station.

