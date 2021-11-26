Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Now, these countries also recognise India's Covid-19 vaccination certificate. List here

India has said nearly 100 countries have agreed to the mutual acceptance of vaccination certificates of India's Covid-19 vaccines and the vaccination process.
These countries include Australia, Bangladesh and Turkey. (Bloomberg File Photo)
Published on Nov 26, 2021 10:35 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com | Written by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi

Fifteen more countries have recognised India's Covid-19 vaccination certificate, which has taken the list of such nations to 21, the ministry of external affairs (MEA) has informed.

"Mutual recognition of COVID-19 vaccination certificates continues! Fifteen more recognitions for India's vaccination certificate," MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted late on Thursday.

Also read | Travellers from these 99 nations allowed quarantine-free entry to India

"Mutual recognition of Covid-19 vaccination certificates with India: Australia, Bangladesh, Belarus, Estonia, Georgia, Hungary, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Lebanon, Mauritius, Mongolia, Nepal, Nicaragua, Palestine, Philippines, San Marino, Singapore, Switzerland, Turkey and Ukraine," MEA said in a statement.

Check the list of countries here:

1. Australia

2. Bangladesh

3. Belarus

4. Estonia

5. Georgia

6. Hungary

7. Iran

8. Kazakhstan

9. Kyrgyzstan

10. Lebanon

11. Mauritius

12. Mongolia

13. Nepal

14. Nicaragua

15. Palestine

16. The Philippines

17. San Marino

18. Singapore

19. Switzerland

20. Turkey

21. Ukraine

The Union ministry of health and family welfare said earlier in November that nearly 100 countries have agreed to the mutual acceptance of vaccination certificates of India's Covid-19 vaccines and the vaccination process.

Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya said the Centre is in communication with the rest of the world so that beneficiaries of the world's largest Covid-19 vaccination program are accepted and recognised to ease travel for education, business and tourism purposes.

Also read | Turkey to admit Indians vaccinated with Covishield or Covaxin without quarantine

Meanwhile, the Centre has also said that international flight operations are expected to return to normal soon.

Scheduled international flights were suspended in India since March 23, 2020, after a nationwide lockdown was announced by the Centre in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on October 29 this year extended the ban on scheduled international commercial passenger flights to and from India until November 30.

