India News
india news

Now, two Zika cases reported in Lucknow

The samples of Zika virus patients in Lucknow were tested at King George’s Medical University here. (AP)
Published on Nov 11, 2021 11:12 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

Two people in Lucknow tested positive for Zika virus on Thursday, taking the total case tally across Uttar Pradesh to 111, the state health department said.

Following the two new cases in the state capital, the third district in UP to report Zika, the state health department conducted contact tracing and a primary containment exercise, it said.

The samples of Zika virus patients in Lucknow were tested at King George’s Medical University here.

“Both the patients (in Lucknow) are stable and have no symptoms. We have taken samples of close contacts and got fogging and anti-larva spray done in the vicinity of their homes. More sampling will be done,” said Dr KP Tripathi, the official in charge of vector-borne disease control in Lucknow.

One patient is a 30-year-old man residing in the Hussainganj area of Lucknow. The other is a 24-year-old woman from the Krishnanagar area on Kanpur Road in the state capital. The man had a fever for one day. Their samples were taken during random testing. “We have isolated both the patients and also asked their family members to remain at home. The neighbours in a 50-metre area have been educated about preventive measures. Tomorrow (Friday) morning, we will further check people in a 100-metre area and fogging will be repeated during the night,” said Dr Tripathi.

Health department teams are tracing fever cases around the homes of the two patients. People have been asked to report any fever cases to the health department. Lucknow reported over 1100 dengue cases this year, around 700 of them since September 1.

The first case of Zika virus infection in Uttar Pradesh was detected when an Indian Air Force (IAF) warrant officer tested positive in Kanpur on October 23, after which the Union health ministry had sent a high-level multidisciplinary team. Zika is a mosquito-borne virus that spreads through the bite of an infected Aedes species of mosquito named Aedes aegypti.

