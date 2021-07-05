Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / NRAI reaches out to CCI against 'anti-competitive practices' by Zomato, Swiggy
india news

NRAI reaches out to CCI against 'anti-competitive practices' by Zomato, Swiggy

The National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) on July 1 filed information with the Competition Commission of India (CCI) against 'anti-competitive practices' by Zomato and Swiggy.
PTI | By hindustantimes.com | Posted by Shanza Khan
PUBLISHED ON JUL 05, 2021 07:00 PM IST
NRAI has therefore approached the CCI now to look into the matter and investigate Zomato and Swiggy thoroughly, he added.(File Photo)

Alleging "anti-competitive practices" by Zomato and Swiggy, restaurant industry body NRAI on Monday said it has approached fair trade regulator CCI for a detailed probe against the food ordering platforms.

Keeping the interest of restaurants in mind and how they have been affected by the "inherently anti-competitive practices" of Zomato and Swiggy, the National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) on July 1 filed information with the Competition Commission of India (CCI), it said in a statement.

Issues such as bundling of services, data masking and exorbitant commissions charged, deep discounting, violation of platform neutrality and lack of transparency have been flagged in the submission, it added.

"We have been in constant dialogue with the food service aggregators over last 15-18 months to resolve critical issues impacting the sector.

"However, despite all our efforts, we have unfortunately not been able to resolve them with the aggregators. The needle hasn't moved much on these issues," NRAI President Anurag Katriar said.

NRAI has therefore approached the CCI now to look into the matter and investigate them thoroughly, he added.

"We are committed to the cause of our partners, and we will put our best efforts with the CCI to ensure that the practices of these marketplace platforms are aligned to the benefit of the entire F&B industry," Katriar said. 

E-mails sent to Zomato and Swiggy seeking comments on the matter did not elicit any immediate response.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
food industry in india
TRENDING NEWS

This wedding menu card from the 90s may leave you feeling nostalgic

American footballer proposes to girlfriend on field after match

Missing red panda from German zoo tracked with thermal imaging drone

Green warriors save tree by manual transplantation in Jharkhand
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Petrol Price
Horoscope Today
Chirag Paswan
Ram Vilas Paswan
CoWIN
Gold rate today
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP