NRIs can apply for Aadhaar on arrival: Here's how to do it

In May 2020, Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman had proposed that Non-Resident Indians (NRIs), who hold Indian passports, be issued their Aadhaar cards on arrival, instead of completing their mandatory waiting period of six months. Now, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), the body which issues Aadhaar, has put out a tweet stating that the NRIs can apply for their Aadhaar cards on arrival.

“NRIs need not wait for 182 days. Those with valid Indian passports may apply for Aadhaar on arrival. Visit your nearest enrolment centre,” the UIDAI said in its tweet.

The application process is valid for both minors and adults. Here’s how to apply:

(1.) Visit any enrolment centre (Aadhaar Kendra) with a valid Indian passport.

(2.) Fill up the enrolment form and provide an Email ID, which is mandatory for an NRI.

(3.) Since the declaration for NRI is slightly different, read it carefully and sign on it in the enrolment form.

(4.) Now ask the enrolment officer to enrol you as an NRI. Give your passport as a proof of identity.

(5.) You can also present another valid document instead of passport. Click here to read which other documents you can submit.

(6.) Complete the biometric capture process and check all details on the screen (in English and local language).

(7.) Once done, ask the officer to submit your details.

(8.) You will now receive your acknowledgment/enrolment slip which has 14-digit enrolment ID, date of enrolment and stamp.

(9.) Though it takes around three months for the Aadhaar card to be prepared and dispatched, you can check its status here.

(10.) For more details, visit uidai.gov.in, call at 1947 or drop a mail at help@uidai.gov.in.