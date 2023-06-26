NSA Ajit Doval meets top leadership of Oman, discusses way to boost security ties

National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval on Monday met the top leadership of Oman, including Sultan Haitham bin Tarik, and discussed ways to bolster security ties between the two sides and cooperation in technology, military matters and mining.

The two sides reviewed bilateral relations and explored ways of expanding ties in all fields. (ANI photo)

Doval travelled to Oman, which is among the guest countries invited by India to be part of the G20 process this year, after accompanying Prime Minister Narendra Modi on a state visit to Egypt. Doval delivered a written message from the prime minister to Oman’s ruler that dealt with “various aspects of cooperation”, the Oman News Agency reported.

During Doval’s interaction with Sultan Haitham at Al Baraka Palace, the two sides reviewed bilateral relations and explored ways of expanding ties in all fields. They also exchanged views on issues of common interest.

Doval conveyed to the sultan greetings from the prime minister and wishes for Oman’s progress and prosperity. Sultan Haitham reciprocated the greetings and wishes.

At a separate meeting between Doval and Oman’s foreign minister Sayyid Badr Hamad Al Busaidi, the two sides discussed strategic relations between the two countries and “aspects of cooperation about promising sectors in technological, military and mining spheres”, the Oman News Agency reported.

The discussions also touched on relations in the commercial, investment and cultural fields. The two officials further discussed a number of regional and international issues and underscored emphasis of the leadership of the two countries on “espousing policies of constructive dialogue and international cooperation”.

Sayyid Badr also congratulated India for successfully hosting the G20 meetings.

Doval also held a separate meeting with Gen Sultan Mohammed Al Nu’amani, minister of the royal office and expressed his appreciation to Oman for “enhancing means of cooperation to achieve the joint interests of the two countries”, the Oman News Agency reported.

The meeting between Doval and Gen Sultan Mohammed took place “within the context of the attention accorded by Oman to current regional and international issues and in reaffirmation of Oman’s status on the global arena, where it gained confidence due to its constant policy of advocating dialogue and peace”, the report said.

People familiar with the matter said the discussions between the two sides also focused on cooperation in counter-terrorism and maritime security. With New Delhi ramping up efforts to strengthen security ties with key countries in West Asia, India and Oman have been working closely on security and stability in the Indian Ocean.

