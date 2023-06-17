Home / India News / India would not have been partitioned if Netaji was there: NSA Ajit Doval

India would not have been partitioned if Netaji was there: NSA Ajit Doval

ByPoulomi Ghosh
Jun 17, 2023 02:52 PM IST

The party (Congress) Netaji served so many years made his resign as he said he would accept nothing but complete independence.

India would not have been partitioned had Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose been alive, National Security Adviser Ajit Doval said on Saturday delivering the 1st Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Memorial lecture in Delhi. Netaji showed audacity at various stages of his life and had the audacity to challenge Gandhi, Doval said in his lecture. "But Gandhi was at the prime of his political career. Then he resigned and when he came out of the Congress he started his struggle afresh," Doval said. "I am not saying good or bad but there are very few parallels in the Indian history and the world history of people who had the audacity to sail against the current -- and not an easy current," Doval said adding that Netaji was a lonely person, had no country supporting him except Japan.

Netaji had the audacity to challenge Gandhi, NSA Ajit Doval said addressing the 1st Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Memorial lecture in Delhi (PTI)
"The idea that came to his mind was 'I will fight the British, I will not beg for freedom. It is my right and I will have to get it'. India would not have been partitioned in Subhas Bose was there. Jinnah said I can accept only one leader and that is Subhas Bose," Doval said.

Saturday, June 17, 2023
