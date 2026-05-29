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NSA Ajit Doval meets leaders from Russia, Myanmar at Moscow security forum

Doval met First Deputy PM of Russia and reviewed bilateral cooperation in defence, energy, and space. He also met Myanmar's NSA Tin Aung San.

Updated on: May 29, 2026 03:34 pm IST
By Shishir Gupta
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India's National Security Adviser Ajit Doval held a series of high-level bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the first International Security Forum and the 14th Meeting of High Representatives for Security Matters in Moscow.

Ajit Doval with Denis Manturov, First Deputy Prime Minister of Russia in Moscow.(HT Photo)

The forum, hosted by Sergei Shoigu, Secretary of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, deliberated on challenges and threats to international security in the context of the emergence of a multipolar world.

On May 28, Doval met Denis Manturov, First Deputy Prime Minister of Russia, during which the two sides reviewed bilateral cooperation in defence, energy, and space. The Russian side also facilitated a visit to the National Space Center and Roscosmos (Russian State Space Corporation) Joint Industry Information Centre.

On the sidelines of the same forum, Doval also met Myanmar's National Security Adviser Tin Aung San, reviewing cooperation in security, defence, and connectivity, and exchanging views on regional developments.

The meeting carries forward India's sustained engagement with its eastern neighbour under the Neighbourhood First policy. Myanmar's NSA is expected to travel to India in July for the 5th NSAs' meeting of the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) grouping.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Shishir Gupta

Author of Indian Mujahideen: The Enemy Within (2011, Hachette) and Himalayan Face-off: Chinese Assertion and Indian Riposte (2014, Hachette). Awarded K Subrahmanyam Prize for Strategic Studies in 2015 by Manohar Parrikar Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses (MP-IDSA) and the 2011 Ben Gurion Prize by Israel.

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Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
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