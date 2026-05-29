NSA Ajit Doval meets leaders from Russia, Myanmar at Moscow security forum

India's National Security Adviser Ajit Doval held a series of high-level bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the first International Security Forum and the 14th Meeting of High Representatives for Security Matters in Moscow.

Ajit Doval with Denis Manturov, First Deputy Prime Minister of Russia in Moscow.(HT Photo)

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The forum, hosted by Sergei Shoigu, Secretary of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, deliberated on challenges and threats to international security in the context of the emergence of a multipolar world.

On May 28, Doval met Denis Manturov, First Deputy Prime Minister of Russia, during which the two sides reviewed bilateral cooperation in defence, energy, and space. The Russian side also facilitated a visit to the National Space Center and Roscosmos (Russian State Space Corporation) Joint Industry Information Centre.

On the sidelines of the same forum, Doval also met Myanmar's National Security Adviser Tin Aung San, reviewing cooperation in security, defence, and connectivity, and exchanging views on regional developments.

The meeting carries forward India's sustained engagement with its eastern neighbour under the Neighbourhood First policy. Myanmar's NSA is expected to travel to India in July for the 5th NSAs' meeting of the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) grouping.

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{{^usCountry}} NSA Doval had on Thursday said there cannot be “double standards” in the fight against terrorism, as he addressed the forum. He met his counterpart Sergei Shoigu on the sidelines, and they reviewed ongoing cooperation in multiple sectors. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} NSA Doval had on Thursday said there cannot be “double standards” in the fight against terrorism, as he addressed the forum. He met his counterpart Sergei Shoigu on the sidelines, and they reviewed ongoing cooperation in multiple sectors. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The two sides also exchanged views on the upcoming BRICS NSA meeting in New Delhi. Doval participated in the meeting hosted by Shoigu on May 28, according to an official statement. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The two sides also exchanged views on the upcoming BRICS NSA meeting in New Delhi. Doval participated in the meeting hosted by Shoigu on May 28, according to an official statement. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Addressing the gathering, Doval said responsible nations must make clear choices on whether they support sponsors of terrorism or counter them with decisive action. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Addressing the gathering, Doval said responsible nations must make clear choices on whether they support sponsors of terrorism or counter them with decisive action. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Highlighting the situation in West Asia, Doval said ensuring the safe and uninterrupted movement of trade through key international waterways, including the Strait of Hormuz and the Red Sea, was essential. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Highlighting the situation in West Asia, Doval said ensuring the safe and uninterrupted movement of trade through key international waterways, including the Strait of Hormuz and the Red Sea, was essential. {{/usCountry}}

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shishir Gupta ...Read More Author of Indian Mujahideen: The Enemy Within (2011, Hachette) and Himalayan Face-off: Chinese Assertion and Indian Riposte (2014, Hachette). Awarded K Subrahmanyam Prize for Strategic Studies in 2015 by Manohar Parrikar Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses (MP-IDSA) and the 2011 Ben Gurion Prize by Israel. Read Less

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