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NSA Ajit Doval visits Saudi Arabia in outreach to key energy suppliers

The visits to West Asian states by Indian leaders are aimed at ensuring energy supplies continue without disruptions and the well-being of the Indian diaspora.

Published on: Apr 20, 2026 06:55 am IST
By Rezaul H Laskar, New delhi
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National Security Adviser Ajit Doval visited Saudi Arabia over the weekend to review the regional situation against the backdrop of the West Asia conflict and to shore up India’s energy security.

National Security Adviser Ajit Doval met energy minister Abdulaziz bin Salman, foreign minister Faisal bin Farhan and National Security Advisor Musaed Al-Aiban (PTI FILE PHOTO)

Doval’s visit to Saudi Arabia on Sunday came close on the heels of external affairs minister S Jaishankar’s trip to the United Arab Emirates and petroleum minister Hardeep Puri’s trip to Qatar. These visits are part of New Delhi’s outreach to key energy suppliers amid disruptions caused by the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

Doval was received at the Riyadh airport by the Saudi deputy minister for political affairs Saud Al-Sati, who earlier served as the envoy to India.

He met energy minister Abdulaziz bin Salman, foreign minister Faisal bin Farhan and National Security Advisor Musaed Al-Aiban. “During the meetings they discussed bilateral relations, regional situation and other issues of mutual interest,” the Indian embassy in Riyadh said on social media without giving details.

 
energy security saudi arabia national security adviser ajit doval
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