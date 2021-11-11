Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / NSA Doval talks defence ties with Iran Kazakhstan, Russia counterparts
india news

NSA Doval talks defence ties with Iran Kazakhstan, Russia counterparts

Doval met Iran’s supreme national security council secretary, Rear Admiral Ali Shamkhani, Kazakhstan’s national security committee chairman Karim Massimov and Russia’s security council secretary Nikolai Patrushev after the Delhi Regional Security Dialogue on Afghanistan.
NSA Ajit Doval and Nikolai Patrushev discussed future high-level exchanges, defence cooperation and deepening interaction between the national security councils of India and Russia (ANI)
Published on Nov 11, 2021 12:00 AM IST
By Rezaul H Laskar, New Delhi

India’s National Security Adviser (NSA) Ajit Doval discussed the situation in Afghanistan and bilateral security cooperation with his counterparts from Iran, Kazakhstan and Russia on the margins of a regional security meeting on Wednesday.

Doval met Iran’s supreme national security council secretary, Rear Admiral Ali Shamkhani, Kazakhstan’s national security committee chairman Karim Massimov and Russia’s security council secretary Nikolai Patrushev after the Delhi Regional Security Dialogue on Afghanistan.

The three bilateral meetings were substantive and there were detailed discussions on Afghanistan and on bilateral relations, people familiar with the matter said on condition of anonymity.

Doval and Patrushev discussed future high-level exchanges, defence cooperation and deepening interaction between the national security councils of India and Russia, the people said. This was Patrushev’s second visit to India since the Taliban assumed power in Afghanistan in mid-August.

A statement issued by the Russian side said Doval and Patrushev had discussed plans for further India-Russia cooperation in security and touched upon a “number of regional problems”. It added, “Special attention was paid to cooperation on various information security issues.”

RELATED STORIES

At the meeting with Shamkhani, the two sides discussed the situation in Afghanistan, bilateral trade and the current state of India-Iran relations. Iran had hosted the two previous meetings of the regional security dialogue on Afghanistan and Doval and Shamkhani discussed ways to carry forward the process.

Discussions between Doval and his Kazakh counterpart focused on Afghanistan, and practical steps for enhancing connectivity and trade routes between the two countries.

The NSAs and security council chiefs of the seven countries that attended the Delhi Regional Security Dialogue on Afghanistan had a “very substantive exchange” during a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The people said Modi shared India’s perspective on Afghanistan with the security officials.

The people also said the Delhi Regional Security Dialogue had exceeded India’s expectations, as the foreign security officials easily arrived at a complete consensus that enabled the issuance of the joint Delhi Declaration on Afghanistan. The declaration said the eight countries were committed to combat terrorism emanating from Afghanistan.

The foreign delegations appreciated the opportunity to engage in frank and open discussions on Afghanistan, the people said. Since this is the only dialogue at the level of NSAs, there was unanimity on the need to continue with this mechanism and have regular consultations, the people added.

The people also said there was an “extraordinary degree of convergence” in assessments of the situation in Afghanistan by the eight countries and the principal challenges in the war-torn country and the region.

These challenges include the security situation, heightened risk of terrorism and an impending humanitarian crisis. The security officials pointed to the need to provide humanitarian aid and emphasised that land and air routes should be made available and no one should impede the process of providing assistance.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Ayodhya verdict has become right as both sides have accepted it: Chidambaram

COP26 draft urges boost to green goals by 2022

Same-sex movies: Child rights panel seeks clarification from CBFC

Farm fires at a record high;FIRs by 2 NCR states: Nil
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
AP EAMCET Counselling 2021
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
Nawab Malik
Delhi’s air quality
Chhath Puja 2021
Chhath Puja 2021 Day 3
Nykaa IPO
England Vs New Zealand Semi Final Live Cricket Score
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP