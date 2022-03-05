NSCN (IM) leader Th Muivah hospitalised ahead of Naga peace talks resumption

KOHIMA: Thuingaleng Muivah, the general secretary of the Isak-Muivah led National Socialist Council of Nagalim (NSCN-IM) was airlifted by a chopper from the group’s designated camp Hebron to a private hospital in Nagaland’s commercial city Dimapur on Friday after he complained of acute abdominal pain.

The 89 years old NSCN (IM) leader was hospitalised amid concerns over his ageing health, however, hospital sources said his condition is stable and further investigation is on.

Muivah, who is a key player in the ongoing Naga peace process with the Centre, is currently admitted at Christian Institute of Health Sciences and Research (CIHSR) in Dimapur.

“The patient (Muivah) is currently under observation. His condition is stable but we are watching him closely,” a hospital staff told HT.

The octogenarian militant group leader reportedly was not in the best of health with multiple complaints.

The NSCN (IM), which has been in a ceasefire agreement with the government of India since 1997, signed a “framework agreement” with the Centre in 2015 and the two have been holding parleys since then to sign the long-drawn-out Naga peace deal.

The peace talks, considered to be at a final stage but has taken a hiatus in the last few months, are expected to resume by the end of March in Nagaland as the government of India’s emissary AK Mishra is scheduled to arrive in the state later this month.