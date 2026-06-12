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NTA announces ‘student-friendly’ measures for NEET-UG 2026 re-examination

The NTA announced a series of student-friendly measures for NEET (UG) 2026, including additional rough-work space, and an extended examination window

Published on: Jun 12, 2026 03:35 pm IST
By Sanjay Maurya
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The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Friday announced a series of student-friendly measures for National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET-UG) 2026, including additional 15 minutes, more rough pages, and redesigned booklet layout.

The medical entrance examination is scheduled to be held on June 21. (Getty file picture)

The testing agency in a notice dated June 12, said the examination duration has been extended to 195 minutes from usual 180 minutes, with the test in pen-and-paper mode now running from 2pm to 5:15pm.

The revised timing includes mandatory procedures such as attendance marking and other invigilation formalities, allowing candidates to utilise the full examination time without administrative processes cutting into it.

In his first statement after NTA on May 12 cancelled NEET-UG 2026 (held on May 3) following paper leak allegations, Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan on May 15 had said that candidates will get 15 extra minutes to write their re-examination of NEET on June 21.

Also Read: NEET-UG 2026 re-exam: NTA releases city intimation slips for June 21, here’s how to download

NTA said the changes were introduced after receiving feedback from candidates over the years.

NEET-UG is the single medical entrance examination for admission to MBBS and other UG medical courses.

NTA cancelled NEET-UG 2026 on May 12, nine days after around 2.27 million candidates appeared for the examination. Investigators later found that questions had reached the phones of some candidates as early as May 1, two days before the test. A fresh examination is scheduled for June 21.

 
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