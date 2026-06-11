Following allegations of a paper leak in the NEET 2026 examination, the National Testing Agency (NTA) cancelled the original examination and announced a re-exam. The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) re-exam is scheduled to be held on June 21, 2026. The Re-Exam Effect: How another NEET test is impacting student well-being? (PTI)

More than 22 lakh students had appeared for the original examination conducted on May 3, 2026, across the country. Most of these candidates are now expected to sit for the re-exam, extending what has already been an emotionally taxing journey.

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While discussions around exam security and administrative accountability continue, an equally important question remains: What is the mental state of students who are being asked to reappear for one of the country's most competitive entrance examinations?

For many aspirants, the announcement has triggered a mix of emotions. Some view the re-exam as another opportunity to improve their scores, while others are struggling with exhaustion, uncertainty, and a loss of confidence. Experts point to several psychological challenges that students may be experiencing, including performance anxiety, mental fatigue, burnout, fear of unfair comparison, social pressure, and emotional volatility.

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The emotional toll of the re-exam has also raised concerns. Recently, 18-year-old NEET aspirant Akanksha Chaturvedi from Nagpur died by suicide. In her note, she reportedly wrote, "Mom and Dad, you had faith that your daughter would study hard and become a doctor, but I no longer have the courage to take the NEET exam again. I would have scored good marks in my first attempt, but now there is no guarantee that I will perform well again."

Students shared their views on the re-exam. One student wrote, "We had already gone through months of preparation, gave the exam, and then suddenly had to start preparing all over again. It's mentally draining."

Another wrote, "I'm worried I won't be able to perform the same way again, even if I was well prepared the first time."

“My family has spent more on travel, accommodation and coaching because of the re-exam”, an aspirant said.

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The incident has intensified conversations about the psychological impact of high-stakes examinations and the added stress of uncertainty surrounding the re-exam.

According to Suparna Chakraborty, Biology Faculty and Campus Dean at Deeksha Vedantu Main Campus, supporting students emotionally has become as important as academic preparation.

"At this stage, it is less about covering the syllabus and more about keeping students' morale high. NEET competition is already intense, and this additional uncertainty can become overwhelming for many promising students. We are ensuring that they do not lose confidence. We keep reminding them that their knowledge will not disappear in a month and that maintaining self-belief is crucial for success," she said.

“The NEET retest has put huge emotional pressure on students. Over the past few weeks, we have noticed that many NEET aspirants are struggling, not due to lack of preparation but due to the turmoil caused by the paper leak controversy and the uncertainty that surrounds the examination process. The effect of having to revisit an exam after months of hard work and effort cannot be overstated. We believe our responsibility extends beyond academics; parents and educators must help students rebuild confidence, stay focused on what they can control, and protect their mental well-being during this challenging period.” - Anil Kapasi, Co-Founder & Managing Director, Arihant Academy Ltd

Meanwhile, the NTA has reportedly implemented stricter security measures to safeguard the integrity of the re-examination process. According to media reports, individuals involved in setting, moderating and translating the question paper have been placed under stringent supervision until the examination is conducted.

As per reports, paper setters, moderators and translators have been housed at a secure undisclosed location with limited access to the outside world. The use of mobile phones, laptops and other personal communication devices has reportedly been prohibited, while internet access and external communication channels have been tightly regulated to prevent any possibility of another leak.

With less than two weeks remaining for the re-exam, students across the country are now navigating a challenging combination of academic revision and emotional resilience, hoping that the upcoming examination will finally bring closure to an unprecedented chapter in NEET's history.