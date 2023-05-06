NTA postpones NEET-UG exam in violence-hit Manipur

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Saturday postponed the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for undergraduate medical admissions or NEET-UG in Manipur in view of the prevailing law and order situation in the state.

The National Testing Agency will announce fresh dates for the students whose examination centres were in Manipur. (Representative Image)

The exam, which is conducted for undergraduate admissions to medical colleges in India, will be conducted in other parts of the country as per the schedule on Sunday.

The agency will announce fresh dates for the students whose examination centres were in Manipur.

In a notice issued on Saturday, the agency said that the exam has been rescheduled after receiving request from the state government.

“On the request of the state government of Manipur and in the wake of the law and order situation, the NEET-UG 2023, which was scheduled to be held on 7 May 2023, has been postponed for the candidates who has examination in Manipur until further notice. The fresh dates for these candidates will be announced soon,” the agency said in a notification.

The candidates have been advised to keep visiting the NTA website.

Violent clashes broke out between tribals and people belonging to the majority Meitei community in Manipur on Wednesday, displacing thousands of people.