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NTA to conduct drill to check NEET retest preparedness

A nationwide mock drill is set for June 21 ahead of the NEET-UG 2026 re-exam, involving 250,000 personnel to ensure security and coordination.

Published on: Jun 20, 2026 04:34 am IST
By HT Correspondent
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NEW DELHI: With over 2.2 million candidates set to appear for the NEET-UG 2026 re-examination on June 21, authorities will conduct a full-day nationwide drill on Saturday to test security arrangements and coordination mechanisms ahead of the high-stakes test, officials said.

NTA to conduct drill to check NEET retest preparedness

The exercise, scheduled from 9am to 8pm, will simulate the entire examination cycle — from the dispatch of question papers and centre-level handling to the collection of answer sheets and their secure transportation after the exam. More than 250,000 personnel are expected to participate in the drill across the country.

“It is a routine practice before large-scale NTA examinations. The nationwide mock drill is aimed at assessing preparedness, coordination among agencies and the effectiveness of security measures ahead of the examination,” a senior education ministry official said.

According to officials, the exercise will involve district administrations, police forces, escort teams and personnel from the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), which will oversee the custody and security of confidential examination material. More than 5,000 examination centres will remain under CCTV surveillance and security watch during the actual examination.

 
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