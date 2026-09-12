BRICS flags nuclear risks, steps up terror fight: Inside key New Delhi declaration

The members of BRICS on Friday reiterated their commitment to resolving international disputes through dialogue, consultation and diplomacy, in the key New Delhi declaration issued at the ongoing summit at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi.

PM Modi walking with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russia's Vladimir Putin at BRICS Summit 2026 venue in Delhi (X/narendramodi)

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The grouping called for a multilateral approach that takes into account the diverse positions of member countries on major global issues, according to details of the declaration. Track all updates from Day 1 of BRICS Summit in Delhi

In the joint declaration issued at the BRICS Summit in New Delhi, the grouping expressed concern over the growing risks of nuclear danger and conflict and reaffirmed its commitment to the peaceful resolution of international disputes.

Key takeaways from the Delhi declaration

Opposition to unilateral measures: BRICS condemned the imposition of unilateral coercive measures that it said are contrary to international law.

Cross-border payments: The grouping encouraged continued discussions to find practical solutions for cross-border payments among BRICS countries. “We acknowledge the efforts of the BRICS Payment Task Force (BPTF) towards exploring pragmatic solutions for efficient cross-border payment mechanisms, drawing on the guidance, provided by us in the Kazan and Rio Declarations, on the BRICS Cross-Border Payments Initiative. In this regard, we acknowledge the work done to study the cross-border interoperability of payment and messaging channels, and the discussions on promoting trade settlements and investments using BRICS local currencies, while respecting national priorities and acknowledging that there is no one-size-fits-all approach. We encourage the BPTF to continue discussions, building on the ongoing work, to facilitate practical solutions for cross-border payments among BRICS countries, which are fast, low-cost, more accessible, efficient, transparent, and saf”

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{{^usCountry}} Nuclear risks: Leaders expressed concern over growing risks of nuclear danger and conflict, reiterating the need for invigorating the system of disarmament, arms control and non-proliferation and for preserving its integrity and effectiveness to achieve global stability and international peace and security. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Nuclear risks: Leaders expressed concern over growing risks of nuclear danger and conflict, reiterating the need for invigorating the system of disarmament, arms control and non-proliferation and for preserving its integrity and effectiveness to achieve global stability and international peace and security. {{/usCountry}}

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“We stress the significant contribution of nuclear-weapon-free zones to the strengthening of the nuclear non-proliferation regime, reaffirm our support for and respect towards all existing nuclear-weapons free-zones and their associated assurances against the use or threat of use of nuclear weapons…,” the declaration read.

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Multilateral approach: BRICS advocated a multilateral approach that respects diverse national viewpoints and positions on crucial global issues.

Diplomacy over conflict: The declaration reiterated the bloc's commitment to resolving international disputes peacefully through dialogue, consultation and diplomacy.

Acts of terrorism condemned: The grouping also expressed “strong condemnation” of any acts of terrorism as criminal and unjustifiable, regardless of their motivation, whenever, wherever and by whomsoever committed. “We condemn in the strongest terms the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir on 22 April 2025, during which 26 people were killed and many more injured. We reaffirm our commitment to combating terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, including the cross-border movement of terrorists, terrorism financing and safe havens. We reiterate that terrorism should not be associated with any religion, nationality, civilization or ethnic group and that all those involved in terrorist activities and their support must be held accountable and brought to justice in accordance with relevant national and international law,” the Declaration read.

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Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday kicked off the high-stakes BRICS Summit at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi, an event for which the city has been fortified given its high-profile attendance - particularly Chinese and Russian presidents Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin.

BRICS - which stands for Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability - brings together eleven major emerging markets and developing countries of the world: Brazil, China, Egypt, Ethiopia, India, Indonesia, Iran, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and United Arab Emirates (UAE).

BRICS describes itself as a useful platform for consultation and cooperation on contemporary issues having global as well as regional significance, and issues of global political and economic governance.