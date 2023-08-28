Nuh News LIVE Updates: Heavy police deployment, tightened security in Nuh in light of VHP yatra
Nuh News Live Updates: The district administration imposed Section 144, appealing to the public to avoid any kind of movement in Nuh.
Nuh News Live Updates: Haryana is put on high alert with heavy security arrangements in place after the Sarv Jatiya Hindu Mahapanchayat called for a 'Shobha Yatra' on Monday in Nuh district despite chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar denying permission for the procession. This comes as the district was already tense following communal clashes last month.
The district administration imposed Section 144, appealing to the public to avoid any kind of movement in Nuh. All educational institutes, including schools and colleges, and banks in the district will remain closed, Nuh sub-divisional magistrate Ashwini Kumar said.
Despite not being allowed permission, the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Sunday said that Braj Mandal Shoba Yatra would be peacefully organised. VHP leader Alok Kumar said, “no issues related to law and order would arise”.
Follow all the updates here:
- Mon, 28 Aug 2023 08:09 AM
Watch: Heavy security deployment in Haryana's Nuh
- Mon, 28 Aug 2023 07:58 AM
Nuh Yatra LIVE: Security arrangements made in view of VHP's call for Yatra today
- Mon, 28 Aug 2023 07:52 AM
‘Only people with ID cards from Nuh allowed to enter district’: Haryana police as security tightened around Nuh
Security tightened in Nuh and surrounding areas in view of Vishwa Hindu Parishad's (VHP) call for 'Yatra'.
Dharambir Singh, Assistant Sub-Inspector, Haryana Police says "At Nuh-Gurugram border, we are checking suspicious people before providing them entry. People with ID cards from Nuh are only being allowed to go ahead. Checkpoints have been installed, in view of Vishwa Hindu Parishad's (VHP) call for Yatra"
- Mon, 28 Aug 2023 07:51 AM
WATCH | Heavy police deployment in Nuh
Heavy police deployment in Nuh in view of Vishwa Hindu Parishad's (VHP) call for 'Yatra'.
- Mon, 28 Aug 2023 07:42 AM
‘Security arrangements made…situation peaceful’: Haryana Police
Inspector Kuldeep Singh, Haryana Police says "Security arrangements have been made in view of Vishwa Hindu Parishad's (VHP) call for Yatra today. The situation is peaceful here. Permission has not been granted to conduct 'Yatra'. Only locals of Nuh are allowed to enter the district, outside vehicles are returned from this point"