Nuh News LIVE Updates: Heavy police deployment, tightened security in Nuh in light of VHP yatra

Nuh News Live Updates: Haryana is put on high alert with heavy security arrangements in place after the Sarv Jatiya Hindu Mahapanchayat called for a 'Shobha Yatra' on Monday in Nuh district despite chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar denying permission for the procession. This comes as the district was already tense following communal clashes last month.

All educational institutes, including schools and colleges, and banks in the district will remain closed. (Twitter/ANI)

The district administration imposed Section 144, appealing to the public to avoid any kind of movement in Nuh. All educational institutes, including schools and colleges, and banks in the district will remain closed, Nuh sub-divisional magistrate Ashwini Kumar said.

Despite not being allowed permission, the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Sunday said that Braj Mandal Shoba Yatra would be peacefully organised. VHP leader Alok Kumar said, “no issues related to law and order would arise”.