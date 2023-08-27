‘No permission for yatra in Nuh’: CM Khattar urges people to worship in local temples

Reacting to a call of the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) that it would go ahead with another round of the proposed Braj Mandal Jal Abhishek Yatra in Nuh district on August 28 despite the district administration denying them permission for the yatra, chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar said the government has urged the organisers and people not to carry out the yatra and instead worship in local temples. Reacting to a call of the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) that it would go ahead with another round of the proposed Braj Mandal Jal Abhishek Yatra in Nuh district on August 28 despite the district administration denying them permission for the yatra, CM Manohar Lal Khattar said the government has urged the organisers and people not to carry out the yatra and instead worship in local temples. (HT File Photo)

“Since there was a law and order situation during the yatra last month and now it is the responsibility of the government to maintain law and order, that is why the permission to carry out this yatra was not given,” the chief minister said on the sidelines of a programme in Panchkula on Sunday.

“The authorities have already made an appeal to the organisers and devotees to avoid such yatra again and urged them that instead of taking out this yatra they could worship in the local temples which is a routine practice during the religious month of sawan,” he added.

The CM said the yatra has not been allowed looking at the recent incident of violence reported at Nuh.

He appealed to the people to maintain peace and harmony. The chief minister’s reaction came a day after the Surendra Jain, general secretary of the VHP, had made it clear that the parishad would go ahead with its proposed yatra in Nuh on August 28, and they do not require any permission for the religious processions.

Meanwhile, as precautionary measure the Nuh district administration has announced to impose section 144 of CrPC in the district, closure of the educational institutions and suspension of the internet and bulk SMS services. Haryana home minister Anil Vij has said that the state police administration is fully alert to maintain the law and order. Meanwhile, the Haryana police has urged people to avoid proceeding towards Nuh on August 28.

“Permission has not been granted by the Nuh district administration for the Jal Abhishek Yatra in the district on August 28, hence all are requested not to proceed towards Nuh for the yatra,” reads a post of the Haryana Police on its official account on ‘X’.

At least six people were killed in the communal clashes that erupted in Nuh and its adjoining areas when the shobha yatra was attacked by a mob on 31 July.

(With inputs from HTC Panchkula)