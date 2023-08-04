Nuh violence: Top cop Varun Singla, who was on leave during Haryana communal clashes, transferred

Superintendent of Police of Nuh in Haryana Varun Singla, who was reportedly on leave the day clashes broke out at the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) rally that claimed six lives, was transferred late on Thursday night. Singla has now been posted to Bhiwani.

Varun Singla, outgoing SP Nuh addresses a press conference. (HT file)

Narendra Bijarniya, who was holding the additional charge in Singla's absence, will be the new SP of Nuh, according to a government order issued on August 3 by additional chief secretary (Home) TVSN Prasad.

The order said, Singla, at present SP Nuh, has been transferred and posted as SP, Bhiwani. Bijarniya, SP, Bhiwani, who was also functioning as OSD to Additional DGP (law and order), in addition to his present duties to assist her in maintaining the law and order situation in Nuh and surrounding areas, has been transferred and posted as SP, Nuh.

Singla, who was on leave when the clashes broke out and returned on Thursday, said a total of 139 accused have been arrested so far in connection with Monday's violence in the district.

A total of 176 people have been arrested and 93 FIRs registered in five districts, including 46 in Nuh and 23 in Gurugram, in connection with the communal clashes in Haryana, Prasad told a presser in Chandigarh.

The Haryana government has constituted a committee that will monitor social media platforms to prevent the circulation of provocative material to maintain law and order and communal harmony in the state.

Curfew relax in Nuh

Curfew, meanwhile, was relaxed in Nuh on Thursday. "People can buy daily essentials from 10 am to 1 pm," Nuh Deputy Commissioner Prashant Panwar said, adding the curfew will be relaxed again on Friday for three hours from 10 am.

Mobile internet and SMS services in Nuh and some other places in the state, which were suspended till August 5, were also restored for three hours from 1 pm on Thursday.

6 killed in communal violence in Haryana

Six people, including two home guards and a cleric, have died in the clashes that erupted in Nuh over an attempt to stop a Vishva Hindu Parishad procession and spread to Gurugram and other districts of the state over the past few days.

In Gurugram, two men identified as Nisar Ali and his brother Rustam Ali, were allegedly beaten up on Wednesday evening by a group of about 30 people, police said.

The victims, natives of Malda district in West Bengal, are living in a slum in Palda village. According to a complaint by Nisar Ali, a group of about 25 to 30 youths came to the slum on Tuesday and told the dwellers to leave the city by Wednesday.

“On Wednesday at around 7 pm, I, along with my brother Rustam Ali, was going to the slum from Sector 70. On the way near the cricket ground, four-five youths came and asked my name and after that they started beating us. Soon, over 25 youths joined them and thrashed us badly. They fled away when some people gathered there,” Nisar Ali said in his complaint.

Following the complaint, an FIR was registered against unidentified youths under relevant sections of IPC, including section 147 (riots), at Badshahpur police station on Wednesday night.

“An FIR has been registered and we are trying to nab the accused,” said Satish Kumar, SHO of Badshahpur police station.

In Gurugram, members of the Muslim community will not offer Friday namaz at any mosque or open space in view of the communal violence, a community leader announced.

Mufti Saleem Qasmi, president of Jamiat Ulama in Gurugram, appealed through a video message to people to refrain from praying in public places or gathering in mosques for prayers.

