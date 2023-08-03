Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Nuh violence: 165 arrested in 3 districts, 83 cases lodged in four

Nuh violence: 165 arrested in 3 districts, 83 cases lodged in four

ByBhavey Nagpal, Ambala
Aug 03, 2023 02:02 PM IST

Data shared by the police department showed that among those arrested till 9:30 am on Thursday, maximum 139 were nabbed in Nuh, 21 in neighbouring Gurugram and five in Palwal. Forty two cases were lodged in Nuh, 22 in Gurugram, 16 in Palwal and three in Rewari.

Three days into the communal clashes at Haryana’s Nuh district and surrounding areas, police on Thursday said that they have so far registered 83 cases in four districts and arrested 165 persons.

Paramilitary personnel stand guard in Haryana's Nuh as curfew is imposed following clashes between two groups, in Nuh on Thursday. (ANI)
Cops have also taken preventive action under Sections 107/150/151 of the Code of Criminal Procedure in Gurugram (57), Rewari (14) and Palwal (7). No person has been detained in any of the violence-hit districts.

Parts of Haryana along with bordering Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan remained on the edge owing to the violence in Nuh and parts of Gurugram.

On Wednesday, Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar had said that no one responsible for the violence will be spared and those who caused losses to private property are liable to compensate for that.

Home minister Anil Vij also reiterated that the “violence was engineered” and “there is a mastermind” behind the violence.

Internet ban relaxed for 3 hours

Meanwhile, the state department of home affairs decided to provide a three-hour relaxation on the ban on mobile internet, SMS and dongle services from 1 pm to 4 pm on Thursday, “in order to facilitate prospective candidates of CET/Screening test (Group C posts) to download admit cards and to exercise other necessary related tasks”.

The relaxation has been provided in Nuh, Faridabad, Palwal and three sub-divisions of Gurugram -- Sohna, Pataudi and Manesar, where the ban was extended till Saturday night by the authorities on Tuesday.

