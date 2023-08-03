‘Will come down heavily’: Haryana govt forms team to scan online posts linked with Nuh violence

As announced earlier, the Haryana government on Thursday formed a three-member committee, headed by a top official of state's home department, to scan through all the social media platforms from July 21 to 31, and beyond, looking for any provocative posts that led to the communal violence in Nuh district. An order has been released on the matter which says the committee will further prevent provocative content from circulating in order to maintain the law and order situation in the state, as well as maintaining the communal harmony.

Riot police patrolling a street in Nuh. (AFP)(HT_PRINT)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Wednesday, Haryana's home minister Anil Vij had announced the decision to form the committee and said that the social media played a vital role in the violence. He also warned that legal action will be taken against those who would be found to have posted anything provocative.

Meanwhile, Vij also urged the citizens to avoid posting anything on social media an also refrain from forwarding any post hastily.

On July 31, violent clashes broke out in Nuh, in an attempt to stop a procession by Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP), which then spread to Gurugram and other parts over the past two days, leaving six dead, including two home guard officials and a cleric.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The committee constitutes a superintendent of police from the crime investigation department (CID) of the Haryana Police, a deputy secretary of state government's IT department and an interception assistant under the additional chief secretary from the home department. The team will also coordinate with all relevant agencies for taking remedial or corrective measures.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Earlier, additional chief secretary of Haryana's home department TVSN Prasad informed that 93 FIRs (first information report) in five districts, including 43 in Nuh, related to the violence have been lodged so far. 176 people have been detained and 78 people have been taken into custody as part of preventive detention. At a presser, Prasad also reiterated that people should not share provocative and false information online.

“We will come down very heavily whoever tries to disturb law and order," he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Notably, the Union external affairs ministry also responded in the matter after the US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller commented on the issue. He urged parties to refrain from violent actions. In a response, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said measures are being taken by local authorities to restore peace and normalcy in the state.

"I'm sure you are aware of the measures that are being taken by local authorities. You've seen it a lot in the media to put a stop to the violence there, to restore peace and normalcy," he said during a press briefing.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON