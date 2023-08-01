Nuh violence: Schools, colleges in Gurugram, Faridabad to remain closed today

The Haryana government on Monday night announced the closure of all schools and colleges in Gurugram and Faridabad on Tuesday as a precautionary measure in view of the violence that broke out earlier in the day in Nuh after a mob of miscreants pelted stones and set cars on fire during a religious procession.

A damaged two-wheeler lies on the road as Police personnel deployed after a clash erupted between two groups in Haryana's Nuh on Monday. (ANI)

The office of the District Magistrate released an order saying, “All educational institutions including schools, colleges, and coaching centers will remain closed on Tuesday to avoid any untoward incidents. We urge all educational institutions to strictly adhere to these orders.”

Two home guards were killed, and over 200 people were injured after clashes erupted between two groups during a religious procession by the Bajrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad in Haryana's Nuh district on Monday evening. During the clash, stones were pelted and dozens of vehicles were torched.

According to the police citing eyewitness accounts, most of those engaged in the violence were aged between 18 to 24 years. As soon as they received information about the violence, forces from neighbouring police stations were mobilized and deployed in the area to control the situation, the police said.

As tensions gripped the state, prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) have been imposed in seven districts including Nuh and Gurugram. The mobile internet services have also been suspended in Nuh, Faridabad, and Palwal districts till Wednesday.

