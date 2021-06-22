Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Number of flights to and from Mumbai increases as Covid-19 cases dip
india news

Number of flights to and from Mumbai increases as Covid-19 cases dip

The aviation industry is among the worst hit due to the pandemic. In the last financial year, domestic traffic slipped to a 10-year low at around 53.4 million passengers
By Neha LM Tripathi
UPDATED ON JUN 22, 2021 12:05 PM IST
A view of the Mumbai international airport. (Pratik Chorge/HT Photo)

There has been an increase in the number of flights from and to the Mumbai airport with a decrease in Covid-19 cases. “In April end and May, the daily flights were reduced to around 150...around 350 flights are being operated now,” a Mumbai airport official said.

The airport would record around 960 flights daily before the pandemic. Flight movements picked up from around 150 per day between July and December to around 670 daily from January to March.

The second Covid-19 wave led to a drastic drop in air traffic as many countries banned flights to and from India.

Also Read | Cargo helps pandemic-hit Indian airlines beat the blues

The aviation industry is among the worst hit due to the pandemic. In the last financial year, domestic traffic slipped to a 10-year low at around 53.4 million passengers. In 2010-11 domestic air operators flew 53.8 million passengers, according to industry data. The international air traffic declined over 90% due to the absence of regular flights.

Till February, airlines were reporting around 60-70% seat occupancy before the second Covid-19 wave hit.

In March and April, airlines again began cost-cutting to deal with the financial crisis.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Snake attacks zookeeper in the face in shocking video. Watch his reaction

SRK-Kajol’s Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham scene sparks new meme trend on Twitter

Harsh Goenka’s recent share about machine that makes one wear a mask is a hit

Odisha emerges as only state as home to all three species of crocodiles
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
WTC final
Covaxin
UEFA Euro 2020
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP