Number of flights to and from Mumbai increases as Covid-19 cases dip

There has been an increase in the number of flights from and to the Mumbai airport with a decrease in Covid-19 cases. “In April end and May, the daily flights were reduced to around 150...around 350 flights are being operated now,” a Mumbai airport official said.

The airport would record around 960 flights daily before the pandemic. Flight movements picked up from around 150 per day between July and December to around 670 daily from January to March.

The second Covid-19 wave led to a drastic drop in air traffic as many countries banned flights to and from India.

The aviation industry is among the worst hit due to the pandemic. In the last financial year, domestic traffic slipped to a 10-year low at around 53.4 million passengers. In 2010-11 domestic air operators flew 53.8 million passengers, according to industry data. The international air traffic declined over 90% due to the absence of regular flights.

Till February, airlines were reporting around 60-70% seat occupancy before the second Covid-19 wave hit.

In March and April, airlines again began cost-cutting to deal with the financial crisis.