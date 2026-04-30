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Number of Indian pilgrims eligible for Kailash Mansarovar Yatra increased to 1,000

The number of Indian pilgrims eligible for the Kailash Manasarovar Yatra organised by the external affairs ministry and China this year is 1,000, an increase of 250 over the figure for 2025.

Published on: Apr 30, 2026 11:17 pm IST
By Rezaul H Laskar, New Delhi
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The number of Indian pilgrims eligible for the Kailash Manasarovar Yatra organised by the external affairs ministry and China this year is 1,000, an increase of 250 over the figure for 2025.

The pilgrimage is set to take place from June to August, the external affairs ministry said in a statement on Thursday

The pilgrimage is set to take place from June to August, the external affairs ministry said in a statement on Thursday. Ten batches, each consisting of 50 pilgrims, are scheduled to travel through Lipulekh Pass in Uttarakhand state, while another 10 batches, also consisting of 50 pilgrims, will travel through Nathu La in Sikkim state, the statement said.

Last year, 750 Indian pilgrims were chosen through a computerised draw for the Kailash Manasarovar Yatra, which was organised after a gap of five years as India and China began normalising their relations after the end of the military standoff on the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in 2024.

The website kmy.gov.in has been opened for accepting applications for this year’s pilgrimage. “The Yatris will be selected from among applicants through a fair, computer-generated, random and gender-balanced selection process,” the statement said.

The pilgrimage was put off in 2020 because of the Covid-19 pandemic and it was subsequently affected by the face-off on the LAC, which took relations to their lowest point in six decades.

The site in Tibet is of religious significance to Hindus, Jains and Buddhists, and pilgrims have to trek at altitudes of up to 19,500 feet in extreme weather and rugged terrain.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Rezaul H Laskar

Rezaul H Laskar is the Foreign Affairs Editor at Hindustan Times. His interests include movies and music.

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