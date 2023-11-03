Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Number Theory: Who will employ India's enterprising worker?

ByRoshan Kishore, Abhishek Jha
Nov 03, 2023 09:28 AM IST

This is the last of a two-part data journalism series which asks whether Indian workers do not work hard enough

The first part of this series uses PLFS data to argue that the average Indian worker is anything but underworked and most younger workers are facing high unemployment rates despite their willingness to endure hardship at work. PLFS data also shows that these statistics, when read with Narayan Murthy’s comment about India’s young workers preferring leisure to work, seem to be counter-intuitive. What explains this paradox? The answer to this question has to be found in the scarcity of firms which can create economic value with hard working employees. Here are three charts which explain this in detail.

Roshan Kishore

Roshan Kishore is the Data and Political Economy Editor at Hindustan Times.

Abhishek Jha

Abhishek Jha is a data journalist.

number theory
