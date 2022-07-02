'Nupur Sharma not responsible for…': Dutch MP Geert Wilders after SC remark

Netherlands far-right politician Geert Wilders, known for his Islamophobic comments, said BJP former spokesperson Nupur Sharma should never apologise and she is not responsible for Udaipur. Geert Wilders extended his support to Nupur Sharma and her comments on the Prophet when her comments met global outrage. As the Supreme Court on Friday chastised the former BJP functionary and said that she is "single-handedly responsible" for what is happening in the country, including the beheading of a Hindu tailor in Udaipur, the Dutch MP said not Nupur Sharma but radical intolerant jihadi Muslims are responsible for the Udaipur incident. "I thought India had no sharia courts," Geert Wilders tweeted. Also Read | Prophet row: Comments taken out of context, says Nupur Sharma in statement to cops

The Supreme Court on Friday said Nupur Sharma should have apologised in front of the country on television where in the first place she made those comments on teh prophet. While several Muslim nations raised the issue with New Delhi, protests broke out across the country last month -- in a repercussion of her comments. On Tuesday, Kanhaiya Lal, a Hindu tailor, was hacked to death for supporting Nupur Sharma on social media.

The rap from the top court came as the Delhi Police investigate the case. Nupur Sharma said her comment was "according to the information in the Muslim holy book" and that his comments went viral on social media "without context".

Nupur Sharma had approached the Supreme Court with a plea to club all FIRs against her. Following the top court's comments, she withdrew the plea.

While opposition political parties welcomed the remarks made by the top court, Vishva Hindu Parishad said the court should have allowed the clubbing of the FIRs. "Whether Nupur Sharma committed an offence under law or not was not the issue before the Supreme Court. It will be decided by a magistrate (court) after recording deposition of witnesses and hearing arguments of the parties involved in the case," VHP working president Alok Kumar said, as quoted by PTI.

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri also criticised the Supreme Court's comment on social media and tweeted, "Today's Judiciary has taken away our right to life."

"India had a great opportunity to take a principled stand on FOE and secularism when Islamic nations objected but we surrendered. Law & order had great opportunity when 'SarTanSeJuda’ was called for but we ignored it. Judiciary had a great opportunity to set a precedence but…," he tweeted.

