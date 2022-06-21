Nupur Sharma skips police summons

Suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma on Monday skipped appearance at Narkeldanga police station in Kolkata, which sent her a notice on the basis of an FIR filed by a local resident over her controversial remarks against Prophet Mohammed, an officer said.

Citing fear of “possible attack” on her, Sharma sent an email seeking four weeks’ time for her appearance, an officer said.

“Nupur Sharma wrote to us to say that she will not be coming to Narkeldanga Police Station today... she has cited her apprehension about possible attacks as reason for her inability to come. She has sought at least four weeks’ time...”

During the day, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, speaking on a motion tabled in the West Bengal Assembly against the controversial remarks made by Sharma, said that provocative statements are being made to vitiate the atmosphere in the country.

“I don’t want to name anyone as the matter is sub-judice. Some people are deliberately making provocative statements to vitiate the atmosphere. I think those who have made such remarks should have been arrested long ago,” she said.

