Nusrat Jahan case has no connection with politics, party busy to serve people, says TMC

Nusrat Jahan's public statement regarding her relationship with Nikhil Jain has no connection with the party and politics, Trinamool general secretary Kunal Ghosh has said. The party is busy working for people, the TMC leader said adding that BJP's Amit Malviya should not comment on this either as it would not be good for the BJP too if a debate starts now.

On Thursday, BJP leader Amit Malviya questioned Nusrat Jahan's statement that her marriage with Nikhil Jain was never valid in India and asked whether the TMC MP lied standing on the floor of Parliament. The BJP leader also added that he raised the question only because Nusrat Jahan is a public representative and her marital status is part of Parliament record, according to which Nusrat Jahan is married to Nikhil Jain. Malviya also shared the clip of Nusrat Jahan taking the oath as Nusrat Jahan Ruhi Jain.

Kunal Ghosh's tweet has made it clear that the Trinamool Congress is not interfering in the issue and will maintain distance from Nusrat's personal matters.

The Basirhat MP has not been visible in political activities after TMC's win in the West Bengal Assembly elections, though she was active on her social media account. Last month, she launched a free safe Covid home for patients with mild symptoms in her constituency.

On speculations over her personal life, Nusrat on Wednesday released a statement saying that her marriage to Nikhil Jain was conducted under Turkish Marriage Regulations and was not tenable in India. Hence, she does not require a divorce to end what was, according to her, more like a live-in relationship. She has also accused Nikhil of stealing money from her bank account and his family of forcefully holding her belongings. The allegations have been refuted by Nikhil Jain who said though there was no registration of their marriage, they lived like husband and wife and introduced themselves as a married couple in society.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON