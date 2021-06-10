Did Nusrat Jahan lie in Parliament, asks BJP after Trinamool MP says marriage with Nikhil Jain invalid

A day after Trinamool MP Nusrat Jahan issued a statement clarifying her marital status and the reason behind it, BJP's Amit Malviya on Thursday asked whether she lied to Parliament when she took the oath as Nusrat Jahan Ruhi Jain. Sharing the clip of Nusrat Jahan taking the oath, Malviya added a disclaimer and said Nusrat Jahan's personal life should not be anyone's concern. But he is raising the question as Nusrat Jahan is an elected representative and is married to Nikhil Jain, going by the record of Parliament.

Nusrat Jahan on Wednesday said her marriage to Nikhil Jain was never legal, valid and tenable in India as the ceremony, which took place in Turkey in 2019, was done as per Turkish Marriage Regulation. Since it was an interfaith marriage, it requires validation under the Special Marriage Act in India, which never happened, the Trinamool MP said, explaining why she does not require a divorce from Nikhil Jain. It was a relationship or a live-in relationship and Nusrat and Nikhil have been separated long ago, the actor-turned-MP said in her statement.

While her statement came amid speculations of her dating Yash Dasgupta, an actor who joined the BJP ahead of the West Bengal assembly election, it has kicked up a new row regarding official records of Nusrat Jahan.

"TMC MP Nusrat Jahan Ruhi Jain’s personal life, who she is married to or who she is living in with, should not be anyone’s concern. But she is an elected representative and is on record in the Parliament that she is married to Nikhil Jain. Did she lie on the floor of the House?" Malviya tweeted.

While Nusrat has not said anything about the official records of her marital status, Nikhil on Wednesday claimed he has already moved the court for the annulment of the marriage.

In her statement, Nusrat brought some serious allegations against Nikhil and his family members. She said even after their separation, Nikhil was withdrawing money from her bank accounts by illegal means. Her jewellery and other belongings have also been "forcefully" held back by Nikhil and his family, Nusrat claimed. Nikhil has not commented on these allegations and said the matter is now subjudice.