Obama called Manmohan Singh 'Gooroo', claims Jairam Ramesh countering BJP's G-20 taunt

Videos of former prime minister Manmohan Singh meeting world leaders emerged on social media on Tuesday as Prime Minister Narendra Modi's meeting with leaders at the G20 summit became a flashpoint between the BJP and the Congress. Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said he himself had witnessed the moment at the Copenhagen Climate Conference in 2009 when then US President Barack Obama embraced Manmohan Singh and said, 'How is my Gooroo doing?'. Jairam Ramesh's statement was in counter of BJP's Amit Malviya who named Manmohan Singh and sad no one took note of India at that time.

Amit Malviya shared the video of US President Joe Biden approaching PM Modi for a handshake following which the duo engaged in a converstaion and during their exchange, Biden placed his hand on PM Modi's back. "There was a time when Dr Manmohan Singh returned from these summits and no one took note of India, to now the Indian Prime Minister is sought out by world leaders...India under Mr Modi has come a long way," Malviya tweeted triggering a war of words.

Jairam Ramesh shared a tweet of a television clip of the report of Manmohan Singh's message at G20 and wrote, "In my presence at the Copenhagen Climate Conference in mid-Dec 2009, President Obama embraced Dr Manmohan Singh saying: how is my Gooroo doing?"

At the G-20 Summit, PM Modi shook hands and spoke with Chinese President Xi Jinping -- their first face-to face meeting in the public since the beginning of the Galwan clash in 2020. The Congress took a jibe at the meeting and recounted the sacrifice of the 20 soldiers who died in the Galwan clash.

Last week, Union minister Nitin Gadkari said praised Manmohan Singh and said the country is indebted to the economic reforms of the former prime minister.

