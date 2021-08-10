OBC Bill likely to be passed in Lok Sabha today

Union minister for social justice and empowerment Dr Virender Kumar will move the Constitution (127th) Amendment Bill for passage in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

The constitutional amendment, which aims to restore the power of states to identify backward castes, was introduced in the Lower House on Monday. Since it is a constitutional amendment, it needs to pass in both the Houses.

On Monday, the Opposition decided it will cooperate with the government to clear the constitutional amendment. At a meeting held at Rajya Sabha Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge’s office, while two parties were in favour of protests, others were of the opinion that the constitutional amendment should be cleared as it empowers the states on a very sensitive subject.

The 127th Constitution Amendment Bill 2021 aims to bypass a May 2021 Supreme Court ruling that said only the Centre could notify socially and educationally backward classes (SEBCs) — and not the states.

Apart from this, the Union minister for AYUSH will also move the National Commission for Homoeopathy (Amendment) Bill, 2021 and the National Commission for Indian System of Medicine (Amendment) Bill, 2021 for passage. Both the Bills were introduced on Monday, but couldn’t be discussed due to repeated adjournment of the House -- the Lower House was adjourned five times.

Meanwhile, Rajya Sabha will also not see any new Bill on Tuesday. Rajya Sabha’s list of business for Tuesday lists the same Bill, except one, as those for Monday -- the General Insurance Business (Nationalisation) Amendment Bill, 2021, the Appropriation (No.4) Bill, 2021, and the Appropriation (No.3) Bill, 2021.

The Rajya Sabha was supposed to discuss these on Monday but discussed the Taxation Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021 and the Central Universities (Amendment) Bill, 2021 which were added to the supplementary list of businesses. Both the Bills were passed in the Lok Sabha.

The Opposition objected to the inclusion of new bills to the supplementary list, citing a lack of time to prepare for a discussion.