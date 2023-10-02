OBCs form whopping 63%, EBCs largest segment. What Bihar caste-based survey revealed

The data on the caste-based survey released by the Bihar government suggested that the other backward classes (OBCs) together constitute a staggering 63 per cent of the state's total population, with extremely backward classes being the largest social segment. The much-awaited report ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections is likely to further intensify the opposition INDIA bloc's demand to conduct a similar nationwide census.

An enumerator collects information from residents as part of the caste-based survey in Patna. (HT FILE)

Soon after the survey data was released, Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar congratulated the entire team involved in the process and said further action would be taken on its basis for the development and upliftment of all sections.

“Caste based census not only revealed the castes but also gave information about the economic condition of everyone. On this basis, further action will be taken for the development and upliftment of all sections,” Kumar said in a social media post on X.

Former chief minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo termed it a “historic moment”.

“Today on Gandhi Jayanti, we all have become witnesses of this historic moment. Despite many conspiracies of the BJP, legal hurdles and all the conspiracies, today Bihar government released the caste-based survey,” the RJD chief said in a social media post.

“These figures will set an example for the country in making holistic planning for proper development and progress of the deprived, neglected and poor and in giving representation to marginalized groups in proportion to the population,” he added.

Union minister and BJP leader Giriraj Singh, however, called the survey report an "eyewash", and said Nitish Kumar and Lalu Prasad Yadav should give report cards of their combined 33 years of rule.

“Caste Census will do nothing more than spread confusion among the poor and public of the state. They should have given a report card that Nitish Kumar ruled the state for 18 years and Lalu Yadav ruled the state for 15 years but did not develop the state. Report card of Caste Census is just an eye wash,” the firebrand BJP leader said.

What Bihar caste-based survey revealed

The survey, conducted by the Bihar government, revealed that backward classes constitute 27 per cent of the state's population while the extremely backward classes form 36 per cent.

Scheduled caste comprises 19.65% and Scheduled Tribes 1.68% of the population covered under the survey, while Kushwaha and Kurmi form 4.27% and 2.87% of the population respectively.

The state’s total population stood at a little over 13.07 crore, of which the general category forms 15.52 per cent.

The survey, released in Patna by Development Commissioner Vivek Singh, also stated that Yadavs, the OBC group to which Deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav belongs, were the largest in terms of population, accounting for 14.27 per cent of the total.

Category % of covered population Backward Classes 27.12% Extremely Backward Classes 36.01% Scheduled Castes 19.65% General 15.52% Scheduled Tribes 1.68%

Notably, the survey was ordered last year after the Narendra Modi government at the Centre made it clear that it would not be able to undertake a headcount of castes other than SCs and STs as part of the census.

