Why Rajasthan BJP leader wants the song 'Shoorveer' removed from Mirzapur film

Rajendra Rathore, senior BJP leader and former opposition leader in the Rajasthan Assembly, has written to the censor board, seeking the removal of the song "Shoorveer" from the film "Mirzapur The Movie."

In a letter to the CBFC, Rathore has claimed that the song is about the valour of Maharana Pratap and his loyal horse, Chetak, in the battle of Haldighati against the Mughal army. (X)

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Speaking to reporters, the BJP leader has claimed that the use of the song against the backdrop of a movie about gangsters and other criminal characters is "extremely objectionable and could hurt public sentiments."

"Linking these two completely different contexts together is inappropriate," he said, adding that objections were also being raised on social media over the use of the song.

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{{^usCountry}} "Shoorveer" is a song composed and sung by Rapperiya Balam, the stage name of Rajsthani folk singer Ashok Manda Bishnoi. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Shoorveer" is a song composed and sung by Rapperiya Balam, the stage name of Rajsthani folk singer Ashok Manda Bishnoi. {{/usCountry}}

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In a letter to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) chairperson, Shashi Shekhar Vempati, Rathore has claimed that the song is about the valour of Maharana Pratap and his loyal horse, Chetak, in the battle of Haldighati against the Mughal army.

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"Characters like Munna Tripathi and Guddu Bhaiya—who are shown making lewd remarks about women and engaging in immoral acts—are juxtaposed with references to Maharana Pratap’s horse, Chetak, and the Battle of Haldighati. This depiction deserves the strongest condemnation. This is not the first time such a thing has happened; previously, Saurabh Bhaskar made disparaging remarks regarding Padmini’s 'Jauhar'—an act that is a source of pride for us all. It is inappropriate to trifle with historical facts in this manner. We live in the age of AI; one cannot use technology to tarnish our heritage. Such tampering with history under the guise of freedom of speech or creative liberty will absolutely not be tolerated," the BJP leaders told ANI.

He added that the use of the song in the movie is "disrespectful" towards Maharana Pratap and the historical and cultural heritage associated with the king.

Shoorveer singer says no permission given for use of the song

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Rajsthani folk singer Ashok Manda Bishnoi on Instagram alleged that he was not approached by the Mirzapur team for permission to use the song in the movie.

"Today my heart is broken, but you will say, 'brother, you should be happy that your song features in 'Mirzapur'. But the 'Mirzapur' team didn't take my permission that we are using your song'. Then who gave them the permission? And this song is dedicated to Maharana Pratap and it is being used in the movie to glorify villains. Is this right?.. This is an insult to Rajasthan and Maharana Pratap," he said in a video posted on Instagram.

(With inputs from PTI, ANI)