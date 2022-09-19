Home / India News / Chandigarh hostel video leak: Another man detained in Himachal

Chandigarh hostel video leak: Another man detained in Himachal

india news
Updated on Sep 19, 2022 11:04 AM IST

A 22-year-old woman was arrested on Sunday after protests broke out allegedly over rumours that a Chandigarh University hostel resident recorded objectionable videos of several students

Students stage a protest over “objectionable videos”. (PTI)
ByHT Correspondent

A 31-year-old man was detained in Himachal Pradesh’s Dhalli late on Sunday and handed over to the Punjab Police in connection with the sharing of an “objectionable video” that triggered protests on the Chandigarh University campus in Mohali over the weekend.

On Sunday, a 22-year-old woman was arrested after the protests broke out allegedly over rumours that a university hostel resident recorded objectionable videos of several students.

Punjab Police clarified the woman appeared to have shared a video of herself with a friend in Himachal Pradesh and no other objectionable videos were found. She was booked for voyeurism under the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act.

In the First Information Report in the case, six women alleged the 22-year-old made their videos and shared them. But police said the accused only shared her own video, which was not uploaded on any site but went to three people.

The university rejected reports that claimed videos of several students were leaked on social media and some of them attempted suicide.

Himachal Pradesh Police chief Sanjay Kundu said the 31-year-old was detained at the request of Punjab Police for their probe into his involvement in the case. He promised zero tolerance for crimes against women.

The Himachal Police earlier on Sunday detained another person in Rohru at the request of the Punjab Police.

