Odia TV channel editor held over failure in making full payment for equipment

The Odisha Police’s Economic Offences Wing (EOW) on Thursday arrested Odia TV channel Bada Khabar’s editor Ardhendu Das from the Nayagarh district for his alleged failure in making full payment for studio equipment bought from a Delhi-based firm.

Police superintendent (EOW) Dilip Tripathy said Das paid businessman Gagandeep Singh Chawla, the firm Solution Broadcast’s owner, ₹10 lakh in advance and he was to pay the remaining amount of ₹92 lakh within six months. He added Chawla alleged Das did not pay him the remaining amount and subsequently filed a complaint with EOW on June 23.

Das has maintained much of the equipment was of sub-standard quality and unfit to be used and that most of the hardware and software were returned.

Nisit Agrawal, a Cuttack-based businessman, has also filed a complaint, saying Das purchased furniture and other articles worth ₹11 lakh from him but paid only ₹4.4 lakh. Das faces another case in Bhubaneswar over failure to pay rent of his office amounting to ₹5.81 lakh.

The Bada Khabar channel has over the last couple of months taken an adversarial stand over excavations and constructions around Puri’s Jagannath Temple. The state government has faced criticism over violations of the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act over them.