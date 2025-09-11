Odisha cabinet approves new township project across 800 acres in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: The state cabinet, chaired by chief minister Mohan Majhi, on Wednesday approved the New City Development scheme, under which a new township will be built over 800 acres across the Gothapatna, Malipada, and Daspur areas of the city. Officials said that the new city aims to feature state-of-the-art facilities for Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions (MICE) to attract global business events. (Representative photo)

The township, which will be developed within the Bhubaneswar Development Plan Area (BDPA), is expected to help accommodate the projected population of over 2 million by 2036. “The new township will not merely be an urban sprawl but a carefully designed transit-oriented development that prioritises public transport, shorter commute times, and seamless connectivity. By offering a mix of housing options — from affordable homes for low-income groups to high-end residences — the project is aimed at fulfilling the promise of housing for all,” chief secretary Manoj Ahuja said.

The BDA has projected an investment of ₹8,179 crore spread over 15 years. The funding will be a blend of state resources and private participation. For the initial phase, spanning 2025–26 to 2029–30, the government has earmarked ₹1,312 crore from the state budget. This tranche will go into land acquisition, road construction, essential utilities, and public amenities.

In January this year, the Bhubaneswar Development Authority signed a Memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Singapore-based Surbana Jurong Infrastructure Private Ltd for consultancy services in master planning and advisory support for building core urban infrastructure.

According to officials, the new city aims to feature state-of-the-art facilities for Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions (MICE) to attract global business events. It will also include central forest parks, gateway plazas, and expansive open spaces designed to serve as vibrant community hubs.

The state cabinet on Wednesday also enhanced the financial powers of officers by amending the Odisha Panchayat Samiti Accounting Procedure Rules, 2002.

The amendments increased the financial authority of Block Development Officers (BDOs), engineers, and district-level officials to grant both Technical Sanction (TS) and Administrative Approval (AA) for Panchayat Samiti projects without requiring the counter-signature of elected representatives.

Under the revised framework, the power of BDOs to pass bills for Panchayat Samiti works has been enhanced fivefold — from ₹2 lakh to ₹10 lakh — without requiring the counter-signature of the Panchayat Samiti chairpersons. Administrative approval powers have also been delegated to the Chief Development Officer (CDO)-cum-executive officer of the Zilla Parishad, further shifting authority away from elected functionaries to government officers.

Officials said the new framework will expedite bill processing, avoid delays caused by multiple counter-signatures, and ensure timely implementation of schemes.